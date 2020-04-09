The former Friends, Jennifer Aniston posed photo with no make-up on and surprise

The actress has received rave reviews from a huge number of fans and followers, in addition to colleagues, such as Reese Witherspoon, who also acts in The Morning Show.

The Morning Show is a display for the Apple TV, and has already been renewed for a second season.

Jennifer Aniston, the ever, Rachel from Friends, appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel. At the time, had a big surprise for a registered nurse (more on that here).

See also: