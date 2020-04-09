The franchise Fast and the Furious revolt of the fans and see

“The first time I heard of it was when I saw a letter on the stairs of the apartment building,” said one person anonymously. “I didn’t hear any consultation with the residents, or they would have claimed it. The last thing you want to hear when I’m trying to sleep are the shots and the explosion.”

The Film Office in Glasgow, has painted a very different picture, saying that the film crew had given the residents ample warning.

Some of the fights with the fans of the Fast and the Furious, with people from the outside were smaller, some not so much. The fans were upset when some of these began to circulate the idea that the death of Paul Walker in a car crash on fire was a hoax to attract publicity for the seventh film in the Fast and the Furious.

One web site said that the death of mr. Walker was co-ordinated by the production. Given the fact that the crew of the Fast and the Furious, without a doubt, he has experience in the creation of the car accident are false and fiery, the story has gained traction.

The site has certainly received many hits, but it was a reaction to an angry fan on Twitter.

“I’m sick and tired of seeing those things that the idiots that Paul Walker is actually alive,” wrote one user. “I wish he was still here, but these sites need to stop lying to you.”

The filming of Fast & Furious 7 was halted following the death of Paul Walker, even though the two brothers, the Walker has agreed to serve as a substitute for, and help you to the end of the film, the end of him. The film ended with a farewell to an emotional Brian O’conner, Walker’s, who has also served as a way for the cast to mourn the loss of your friend.

While the majority of the fans of the franchise, was enchanted by the idea of a new movie, a lot of people on the basis of a fan of the Fast and the Furious as they thought it was gross when the franchise decided to continue after the death of a member of the main cast. Because of the focus on the family, and some of the fans were freaked out when the Fast and the Furious 8 has been announced.

The continuation of the series without Paul Walker did not go down well for the people who have followed the franchise for drag racing in a small-scale gangs, international super heroes of cars.

“I’m so angry with you that they are doing it in a Fast and Furious 8”, has a huge fan following. “I refuse to watch the movie.”

Others were concerned that the continuation of the franchise, arruinasse the end of the Fast and the Furious 7. They argue that in the end honest the last movie of Paul Walker, it was a perfect closure to the entire series.

“If they bring a Fast and Furious 8, and I think I will be going away, too, because of the 7 finished as well,” wrote one viewer.

Fast and Furious 8 and gave fans more reasons to be angry with him in addition to the absence of Paul Walker. The plot of part eight in the series, he placed Dominic Toretto on his family.

All of the films stress the importance of families built on and links, user-friendly, and top to bottom: he put his life on the line countless times to save his team. The gift by giving it back, even threatening to kill her friends caused a furore when the film’s first trailer has been released.

“Why is it a Gift, treat your family like?”, he asked one Twitter user.

On Reddit, a community of fans and attacked them in the trailer, with a fan, saying that “the Han chinese did not die for Again if you behave like that.”

Of course, it has been shown that the Gift was not bad either. He was speaking in the name of the Cipher to save the members of his family.

The word is out about the fake death was not the only lies that are circulating the Internet after the death of Paul Walker. The blogs have begun to comment on the possibility of a pop-star to replace Walker, someone who has inspired disgust in the time on their own.

This story started with a direct comment from the star of the series, Her. The rapper shared that Justin Bieber could join the cast of the Fast and the Furious, and the fans thought that he will replace Walker.

“He’s probably ready to shoot the film, I assure you…. He’s going to leave the tour in the near future and I think he’s going to love you so much this is a film that tries to come here,” he told Her. “And he’s old enough to drive, so we’re good.”

The reaction from the fans has been swift and angry, with each and every user of social media, if you are striving to have a more in-depth. “I’d rather eat broken glass than see Justin Bieber in Fast and Furious!”, he wrote one Twitter user.

Han didn’t need to be a challenge, but the fans didn’t know that. Since the Fast and the Furious: the Challenge is in Tokyo, it seemed as if the character is a darling of the fans had died in a car accident during a street race.

Deckard Shaw Jason Statham, it has been brought to the series, killing off Han in order to take revenge on his brother, crime boss. When Statham has finally been built-in to the gang, from top to bottom: and you’ve won your very own product, and the fans get riled up, and they created the hashtag #JusticeForHan in order to explain why they felt the series had gone off the rails.

Talking to Slashfilm, the critic David Ehrlich has explained why he believed that the death of Han in pointing to a bigger problem.

“It’s not that I think that the Han is an icon, an immortal from the film,” said Ehrlich. “But disposing of the history of the character and the weight he’s supposed to be in this franchise, it is the mark of a film that fails to fully understand the soul of the series.”

With a range of Fast and Furious continue to grow, a part of the side of the film comes from within the corporation.

Tyrese Gibson sparked the production of the Fast and the Furious: Hobbs, & Shaw, which is the first film he made outside of the timeline of the parent of the franchise, saying that it wouldn’t be worth it to separate the film in the official series.

“I’ve got to show my respects for such a thing. He’s tried it. People called me hater. I attacked you for speaking out. Break up the family clearly does not have the value that it is supposed to have,” wrote Gibson on Instagram, while you have taken the numbers from the box office is derived. “Maybe, just maybe, The Rock, and the team will be with us for the Fast and the Furious 10, for us to be able to embrace it and give it to the fans that support this franchise for 20 years, what do they really want to do. Don’t hate anything, I am just pointing out the facts.”

The Rock, Jason Statham, and Vin Diesel fight each other to the extent that the series has progressed, and it is unlikely that peace in the present will last you forever.

Fast and Furious 9 and will arrive in theaters in April of 2021.