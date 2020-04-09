“The gene of Angelina Jolie”, the mutation which led her to get a mastectomy

“I am now writing this with the hope that other women can benefit from my experience.”

In may 2013, the actress Angelina Jolie underwent a double mastectomy in order to reduce the chances of developing breast cancerdue to their genetic background.

In a letter published in The New York Times entitled My Medical Choicethe actress explained that it is a carrier of the BRCA-1 gene, which dramatically increases the risk of developing breast cancer and ovaries in women who have.

In the letter, Angelina expresses his experience and the procedure by which he had to spend to learn that it was a mutant gene that now -popularly – bears his name.

“The truth is that I am a carrier of a gene are defective, the BRCA1, which exponentially increases my risk of developing breast cancer and ovary”.

“My doctors estimated that I’ve got an 87 per cent chance of having breast cancer and a 50 percent risk of developing ovarian cancer, although the percentages vary from one woman to another. Only a portion of the breast cancer these are the results of a genetic mutation. Those people who have the defective gene BRCA1 have a 65 percent risk of having breast canceron average”.

Before the picture, Angelina decided to minimize the risks as much as possible, so that she underwent a double mastectomy as a preventive measure.

“I started with the breasts, since I have a higher risk of developing this type of cancer the ovarian, and because in addition, the surgery is more complex”.

At 37, Jolie has explained that she entered the operating room and is motivated by the fear of suffering the same disease that killed his mother, the producer and actress Marcheline Bertrand, in 2007 at the age of 56 years, despite the fact that his mother was an ovarian cancer.

According to information from The Country, experts have said that this is not the same operation that they have to undergo women who suffer from breast cancer, since it is not removed the mammary gland completely. Is respected, for example, the nipple and the ducts that supply: a vein and an artery that pass through the middle of the breast. There is a 5% chance of developing the disease; nothing compared to the 87%.

“I wanted to write this to tell other women that the decision to undergo a mastectomy it was not easy. But it is a decision that I am happy to have done it. My Chances of having cancer have dropped from 87 percent to less than five percent. I can now tell my children that they need not have fear of losing due to the breast cancer.

“For any woman who is reading this, I hope this helps you better understand your options. I want to encourage every woman, especially if you have a family history of breast cancer or ovarian to search for information and consult medical experts who can help you”.

“Choose not to keep this story private because there are many women who do not know that they may be living under the shadow of cancer”.

How much influence the “gene Angelina Jolie in the survival of the breast cancer?

According to information from the BBC, the young women who receive treatment for breast cancer and possess the mutation in the genes BRCA, known popularly as “the gene Angelina Jolie“have no less likely to survive than those that do not are carriers of that failure genetic according to a new study.

The research, published in the journal The Lancet Oncology, conducted on almost 3,000 young women from 18 to 40 years, also concluded that be a double mastectomy just after receiving a diagnosis with this type of cancer does not improve survival rate at 10 years.

But the scholars said that this mastectomy perhaps it could be beneficial in the long term.

The experts conclude in view of these results is that young women with a diagnosis of breast cancer you can take time to decide if they want to become a mastectomy or not.

In the study, women already diagnosed that had mutations BRCA had the same odds of survival at two, five and ten years that women who had cancer but not on that mutation.

The researchers analyzed the medical records of 2.733 women treated for breast cancer in hospitals of United Kingdom and studied its evolution during a period of 10 years, between 2000 and 2008.

12% of those women studied had the genetic mutation in the genes BRCA.

The 651 women who died in that period of 10 years had the same likelihood of survival, regardless of whether they were carriers or not of the failure gene.