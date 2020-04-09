“The hiv pandemic is the answer to the nature of the inaction of the human cause of climate change,” says Pope-Francis – Connection-Policy

After the WHO to declare that “abortion is an essential” and a site that is linked to George Soros, saying that “the crisis of the coronavirus that is the best time to put an end to the family,” the perversity of the global agenda for the post-pandemic as it continues to move forward. At this time, Pope Francis has said that he believes that the pandemic of coronaviruses in chinese it is certainly a response to the nature of the failure of humanity in dealing with disasters that of the partial-caused by “climate change” human-induced.

When asked by a british journalist Austen Ivereigh, if the crisis of the COVID-19) is an opportunity for an “ecological conversion,” the pope also reaffirmed his belief that mankind has caused to nature and for failing to respond adequately to the climate crisis.

“There’s an expression in Spanish: ‘God always forgives, sometimes forgive, but nature never forgives.’ We are not responsible for the catastrophes of the parties. He is now speaking of the fires in Australia, or to remember that a year and a half ago, a ship could cross the North Pole because all the ice had melted? Who is he by the flood?”, he said in an interview published on Wednesday (8th).

“I don’t know if it’s the revenge of nature, but it is most certainly a response to the nature of it,” he added of the pope.

“Every crisis contains both danger and an opportunity: a chance to get out of danger,” he said. “Now, I believe that we have to reduce our rate of consumption and production, and to learn to understand and contemplate the world of nature.”

At the end of last month, the pope expressed the same belief to a Spanish journalist, has insisted that the multi-coronavirus in chinese, “it is the voice of nature in order for humans to take care of them the best of creation.”

When asked whether the pandemic virus in china is the way of nature to “get even” for the human form, the pope has suggested that “the nature is calling for attention.

“The fires, the earthquakes … nature is doing a tantrum, so that we can take care of it,” he said.

Also, in December of last year, the pope said that “in a natural disaster such as a massive storm that hit the north of Italy, in the fall of 2018 at the earliest, they are nature’s way of sounding an alarm for us to be more concerned with the environment.

“These are events that scare you”, he said. “These are warning signs that the build-up in ships, which are calling us to take effective decisions to protect our home together’.

In 2015, saint Francis became the first pope in history to devote an encyclical letter the entire issue of taking care of the environment in which he denounced the exploitation of human nature.

“The earth is now crying out to us because of the damage that is inflicted to it by the irresponsible use and abuse of the substance which God has given,” wrote st. Francis. “We have come to see us as their masters, with the right to loot at will. The violence that is present in our hearts, wounded by sin, can also be seen in the symptoms of the disease are evident on the ground, in the water, in the air, and in all forms of life. ”

“Right now, in the face of a deteriorating global environment, I wish to deal with all of the people who live on this planet,” he said to the pope, by comparing the global ecological crisis with the crisis of the nuclear era of the Cold War.

Francis went back to the custom nature, suggesting that she “screams” when it is abused.

“Situations such as loss of biodiversity, and economic inequality have made it to the sister, the earth, along with all of the abandoned people of the world, and cry out, claiming that we follow the other course,” he said. “It never hurt, and maltratamos is our common home, as we have done in the last 200 years.”

Since then, pope has become one of the most important voices in the hysteria of the climate, asking for “drastic action” to fight the emergency of climate, which threatens serious damage to the nature and the life.” And even in wanting to introduce a “sin-green,” the longer one to the “Ecocide”.

“A lot of us are acting like the thugs in the building,” said Frank. “We’re going to make a concerted effort to change and to adopt a style of life more simple, and friendly!”

“Now is the time to abandon our dependence on fossil fuels, and move forward, quickly and decisively, in the direction of forms of clean energy and a sustainable economy, and travel. We’re going to learn to listen to the indigenous people, whose ancient wisdom can teach us how to live in a better relationship with the environment, ” said the pope.

Francis chastised the political leaders for their response to shy, to the ‘climate crisis’, suggesting that her determination to “low” to reduce their own emissions, showing a lack of political will.

In August of this year, the pope said that he was very encouraged by the involvement of young people in the fight against the “climate change”, which he called a “global emergency” that can lead to the “death of god”.

“There are hopeful signs in the environment, especially in the movement of young environmentalists, such as the one led by Greta Thunberg“, he said.

Read the Letter from professor Ricardo Felicio parents and children in the nation’s development, For which we are not dreaming to believe it is in Rift?

Read more: the Escort-official the girl is an “expert” on global warming, But Thunberg, that is, a left-wing, financed by Soros

With the Breibart News.