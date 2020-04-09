The legs are the pro live! Flavia Alessandra does yoga exercises

The quarantine has made it possible that a lot of people to practice physical activity in the home. This is the one that has been the case with Flavia Alessandra. Adept of yoga, a day of a 45-year-old has maintained an exercise routine, and tends to share it with their social networks.

Flavia Alessandra shows off muscular body in a photo of a bikini-clad

On Sunday (5), and she was surprised to his 9.9 million followers of the show, a very bold and complex.

My Sunday just the way that I love you. The world is sending you signals that it’s time to slow the pace and soothe the soul. In isolation, I have chosen to stop, to breathe and to give special attention to all of that, it’s good for my health, and my spirit,” he wrote.

Flavia Alessandra sextou showing the gorgeous body of the webpage: ‘home’

By highlighting all of the flexibility of the body, the character appears standing on his head.

“And do you know what I just realized? When we change, the world changes with us. Because of this, I want it to be, more love, more focus, and more light. For me and for the universe. And you, what have you done to be a better version?”, he asked his followers.

Giulia Costa, I actually broke down crying after a live-Justin Bieber: ‘very Emotional’

Luxury mansion

The actress is usually to practice yoga in the living room of his parents ‘ house, the whole of the glass, and on the West side of Rio de Janeiro. The large living room of 140 m2 and there is a white piano and balcony, huge view of waterfront, the greatest of the sea.

Built on a plot of 1104 m2 and 900 m2 of constructed area, the villa has living room, dining room, movie theater, wi-fi, lift / elevator, wine cellar, kitchen with 40 m2, laundry room attached, 2 dependencies employed, a bathroom and a fitness room.

With 3 floors, the house also has a garage for 4 cars, covered for 4 cars, laid bare, in addition to the barbecue, wood oven, sauna, shower room and shower by the pool. On the second floor there are 4 bedroom Suites with walk-in closet, and a bathroom with shower. In the third stage, there is an attic room with en-suite, an office and a bathroom. The whole environment is equipped with an automatic system, windows, and door speakers.

Out of thin air

Flavia, you were in the air, and with a novel, every man for himself, which appears at the time of 19 on the Globe, but the production was stalled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Since then, all of the actors to comply with the quarantine is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), in order to avoid the Covid-19 spread.