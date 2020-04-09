The looks of Angelina Jolie on the red carpet of Maleficent

By Josefa Gutierrez Cortina Sainz @CARASméxico

The actress and performer the movie ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ Angelina Jolie, moves through the corridors of the red carpet looking simply spectacular.

Jolie, has traveled different places where it has worn a variety of looks that, if we ask what has been the most sparkling, it would be surprising not to mention each one of them and our favorite. Without a doubt, Jolie, again dominate the red carpet.

In addition to that Angelina is gorgeous, without a doubt, is the actress perfect for playing one of the appear as villains most impressive of the Disney movies. In this way it has been presented on the red carpet of various countries of the world by the hand of his family.

On the red carpet of Rome

The actress looked elegant in Rome accompanied by her family with a black dress sequin cut neckline of the signature Versace. Very simple with their accessories, in Addition to used earrings discrete and equally a hairstyle relaxed.

On the red carpet of Tokyo

For the premier of Japan, was a dress fringe silver neckline with double peak of the designer Ralph & Russo of the season autumn-winter 2019. For the occasion opted for a monochromatic look, this time of silvery color. Her makeup is a little more loaded, with the mouth painted a red hue burned and without equal.

On the red carpet of Rome

Again in Rome, the actress chose a look totally joyful purple color. Signature Givenchy, Angelina Jolie you have opted for a black trousers with a top pleated purple tones in v neckline. Without a doubt, look very relaxed, from the hair down to the sober in the accessories although it looks gorgeous with those colorful.

On the red carpet in London

For the ‘red carpet’ at London, chose a dress very classic and lace-black color of the signature Alexander McQueen. The dress is a silhouette straight, to a height just above the ankle, is short to the waist with a belt studded by what it does tilt to a look that’s totally gothic. The set I combine it with nail silver and a crown of peaks, but always combed very elegant. Finally, the shoes sharp black color highlighted by a detail in silver color just on the tip of the shoe.

On the red carpet of The los Angeles

One of the dresses that Angelina Jolie used to premiere the Disney movie in Los Angeles, California, was Atellier Versacea very original design of a color that is very sober and elegant: black sequins, with a silhouette asymmetrical in where the fabric hung so draped towards the waist where a brooch spider he held the cloth in an amazing way. With an elegant hairstyle of hair pulled back in a twist. To combine ported earrings very small and discreet.

On the red carpet in London

Lastly, and our favorite. In London, she wore an outfit spectacular. In addition to earrings in the shape of a spider Cartier, Jolie, brought in a dress by the designer Ralph & Russo that is all covered with stones Swarovski. For the back, the dress carries a layer of the height of the shoulders where the fabric falls draped following a queue. Without a doubt, a attire very ad hoc with his character on the tape Maleficent.

Angelina Jolie we leave you fascinated and showed that the gala will not only seek to dresses, if not of a whole celebration.

You may be interested:The look of Kate Middleton in Pakistan