The movie the Young Like it may be in the plans, Kevin Feige

With the closing of phase 3 of the MCU, and the completion of the arc of the key characters such as Iron Man, Captain America, Marvel comics you need to start working on new heroes. Those who will always be the Name of Chi are the future of news for the film is, however, an older rumor did not gain momentum in the last few days.

The senior editor of the Geeks WorldWideThomas Polito, commented recently on Twitter that there are already plans to get ideas for a feature film, with the Young Avengers. He said, “it seems that Marvel Studios is getting ready to receive proposals in writing for the Young Avengers”.

The information should not be seen as a rumor, but there is good reason to believe that a new team could be in the future plans, Kevin Feige. Upcoming Deadline submitted by Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang, and the next series of energy-used to go enter Kate Bishop, the Gaviã Most in the MCU. There is also the possibility that Florence Pugh taking on the role of Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow after the release of the film to the ground of the person.

Emma Fuhrmann and Florence PughSource: IMDb/Play

In the comic, the Young Avengers came into being as an initiative that was created by a Vision, a plan B for the team of heroes. They did it for the first time in 2005, in a story written by Allan Heinberg and illustrated by Jim Cheung. The group was founded by a Man of Iron, is an “heir” of Tony Stark, and you’ve had it with heroes such as the Asgardiano, Patriot, Hulkling, Gaviã Archer, Swift, and Miss America.

The possibility of a movie, the Young Avengers to be released, it is still uncertain if, and in that case, the information is not confirmed, the film should just get to the movie theaters,starting in any phase of the 6. However, Feige admitted that, in 2019, they would like to be able to cast a new character for at least another ten years.

“I think it would be awesome, more than 10 years ago, more than 20 movies, at least,” said Feige. “We’ve always focused on taking one step at a time, but that’s all it’s about, you continue to amaze with your stories, and go to unexpected places, to continue playing with new and unexpected genres, and then enter the characters that you, the people you may be familiar with, such as the Captain Marvel character, as the Guardians of the Galaxy, and that only a few people knew about until we did”.

Recently, Disney has released a new schedule of releases for the Marvel movies, starting with the The Black Widow on the 6th day of November, in the year 2020.