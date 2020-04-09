The never-ending divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt | People and Celebrity

The divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt does not seem to come to an end. Since three years ago, the actors announced their separation after 12 years of relationship, Jolie and Pitt continue to be immersed in a tedious process that seems endless. Although the main stumbling block was the custody of their six childrennow the former spouse has found another bone of contention: his immense wealth.

According to the middle The Blast, who has had access to the court filings, Pitt and Jolie have asked for more time to court to settle this issue. From the County of Los Angeles have agreed to this term of delay, but with the condition that the actors assume the costs of economic judge’s private that will take your case. Something that the two have agreed.

After this, the biggest problem we now have as actors is to decide who gets the Château Miraval, the mansion, French surrounded by vineyards bought in 2011 for $ 60 million and that, at first, thought to leave an inheritance to their children. According to this same average american, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have won many million throughout his whole career, but the two stars joined together as part of their heritage during their relationship, so they are now in the position of deciding what and how much corresponds to each one.

From the actors they announced their separation in September of 2016, have maintained a hard battle for their six children —Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, 17, 15, 14 and 13 years, respectively, the first, and 11 years, the last two— that have stayed close to his mother. The little that the protagonist of Maleficent ask for divorce from the actor The curious case of Benjamin Buttonthe authorities investigated to Brad Pitt by a discussion with his eldest son, Maddox, that was closed without charges.











enlarge photo

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the airport with their children Pax, Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara , Knox and Shiloh in June of 2015. GTRESONLINE

However, this incident coleó until last year, while Jolie claimed custody full of their children and restricting the visits of the actor. In June 2018, the judge in charge of the case had to call attention to the interpreter, and demanded that it would improve the relationship of their children with the actor or you could lose custody. “It is important that each one of [los seis] children have a healthy relationship and strong with his father and his mother and Jolie should allow Pitt to take care of this relationship.” A few months after this, in December, the actor regained shared custody and, from then on, enjoy the time with them in their Los Angeles home.

While the legal process runs its course, the past month of April, the judge granted what in English is called “bifurcation of marital status” that, in practice, it means that Jolie, of 43 years, and Pitt, 55, may be deemed to be unmarried.

At this time, the actors have not hesitated to talk about their situation. While Brad Pitt said recently that his problems with alcohol influenced and led to your divorcelast week Angelina Jolie acknowledged as much that you have worked hard to move forward after difficult times. “There are moments in my life that I have hidden, in which I feel small and insecure and not pain free. I also have felt cornered. It costs Me a lot to meet again, probably more now than in the past four years,” he said in an interview with E! New.