The ‘New Mutants’: Artist creates new, the posters are inspired by the classics of horror; Check it out!

An arista has created a new posters of the amazing ‘The New Mutants‘ inspired by classic horror films.

Check it out:

“The panic | get to Know interesting Facts About one of the Movies from Horror cinema’s most Beloved Film Take the time to watch it: Check out the movie and the series, which debuts on Amazon Prime Video this week!

‘The New Mutantsshould arrive in theaters in 2018, but it has been refilmagens heavy, and, since then, it has had a total of four release dates are different. After that, Disney bought the Fox, and the assets of the film, the film has been re-scheduled to April of 2020. However, all of the cinemas in the world closed down on a temporary basis in the midst of a global pandemic, and ‘The New Mutants‘ we still don’t have a release date.

Multiple postings of the Disney predicted for the year 2020 have been cancelled because of the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the world, but the studio has already announced a new schedule of releases.

Even in 2020, it will be released ‘Mulan’ (in July), and ‘The Black Widow“(in November). In 2021, we will have ‘The Eternal’, ‘Shang-Chi, and the Legend of the ten Rings’, and ‘Doctor Strange, in the Reign of Madness’.

So far, Disney has not commented on the absence of the feature in the new schedule, and it is not certain if the movie will come to theaters or will be released directly to the Disney+.

Do you think that the movie would be released straight to streaming?

Check out the upcoming releases from Marvel:

The Black Widow – 06/11/20

The Eternal – 12/02/21

Shang-Chi, and the Legend of the Ten rings 07/05/21

Doctor Strange, in the Reign of Insanity, 05/11/21

I Love and Thunder – 18/02/22

Black Panther 2 – 08/05/22

Captain Marvel 2 – In 08/07/22

Directed by Josh Boonethe feature film is based on the novel the namesake was created by the Bill Sienkiewicz.

The story follows a group of characters and misfits who are trying to understand their lives, all the while plagued by his own powers, which gives the movie an uneasy feeling, and a little bit scary.

The cast counts with Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Alice Braga, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, Henry On The Back and Colbi Gannett.