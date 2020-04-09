The new streaming platform offers short video clips to watch on cell phone, 09/04/2020 – Illustrated

The proposal for the platform on Quibi is in contrast with these days of very little mobility. The content is tailor-made to be seen on the road, on the screen of the mobile phone, or tablet, you are done in no more than ten minutes. Among the titles offered are all the talk shows, documentaries, comedy, programs, recipes, and movies in the chapters,” how to Survive”, with Sophie Turner (Sansa from “Game of Thrones”). The

the subscription cost of R$ 32,90 for a month but the first day is free of charge for those who sign up by 30 April of each year.

Quite Apart from what can be seen

The debut of the series, which chronicles the brazilian surfer, Derek Rabelo, blind, looking at some of the biggest waves in the world, in the u.s. state of Hawaii and in the Uk.

Off, 21, the free –

The Sound Waves

The series is about the greatest surfers in the world to dedicate an episode to the brazilian Italo Ferreira, who became a world champion as the winner of the World championship tour of Surfing is in 2019 at the latest.

Of The Phenomenon, And

In the documentary, You can Bittar to review the history of the genre, the most popular in the country, since the dawn of music, country to the mix the modern with the tacky and funky. The participation of the government isn’t the government, Chitãozinho & Xororó, Michel Teló e Naiara Azevedo.

Music Box Brazil, 22h, free,

The fault

The candidate for the Danish academy award nomination for best foreign film in the year 2018 is a thriller with no action. What you are seeing on the screen is a police officer at the desk, in the center of the device. But the stream of phone calls, revealed a case of technique, the surprise ending.

Telecine Cult, 22h, 12 years old

On Sunday

On the first day of Lula’s presidency, in a bourgeois family gathers at a house in the countryside of Rio Grande do Sul. It is only then that the secrets will come to light in this comedy-drama with A first-born son, Chay Suede, Ítala Nandi, and Augustus Wood.

A channel of Brazil, 22h25, 12 years old

A Dream of Freedom

Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman are two of the convicts who have forged a strong bond of friendship, while at the same

the time that you set up a plan of escape. Based on a story by Stephen King, and appointed to the seven trophies at the academy awards, this 1994 film remains popular to this day.

The HBO Star, 22: 30, 16 years ago

Virtual tours of Museums-International

For many years, all the major museums of the world are on the internet is a powerful tool of communication. Right now, almost all of them are closed because of the pandemic. For this reason, some will come to offer more content on your site:

The Metropolitan Museum, New York

Shows old and new can be discovered online. In the opera, “The Mother Us All,” it was the first foundation-recorded in the courtyard of the Met, and he’s in full on YouTube.

The Tate Gallery, London

In addition to making all of its collection online, the museum also offers a virtual tour of a large retrospective exhibition of Andy Warhol, and newly-opened.

The Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam

The main attraction of the site, the museum is a series of “In the Night Watch,” which monitors the process of the restoration of the screen in “The Night watch” by Rembrandt.