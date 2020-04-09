The operation of the Regaste, the new film in the Series

It was released this Tuesday (7th) in the the trailer the new film from the Netflixentitled What a Rake-Operation to the Rescue. The film will be starred by a star in the universe of film from Marvel comics, Chris Hemsworth.

Based on the comic book ‘The city’of Ande Parksthe film has the implementation of the Sam Hargrave and with the production of the Mike Larocca (Planet of the Apes, Oblivion.), Eric Gitter and Peter Schwerin (Atomic Blondealong with the irmaõs Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War). The latter was responsible for the screenplay of the film.

In the film, Chris Hemsworth embodies What a Rake, a mercenary, who is given a difficult and dangerous task-to rescue the son of a notorious criminal.

This will be the first official game of the hold, Sam Hargrave, behind the deputy. In spite of this, it is no stranger to the world, and has served as the coordinator for the double in the films, as has already been mentioned Avengers: Endgame, “Thor: Ragnarok, Captain America: Civil War or Deadpool 2.

The cast of the film is rounded out with the participation of the David Harbour (The better known names in, Stranger Things), Golshifteh Farahani (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell On Tales, Patterson), Rudhraksh Jaiswal (Kosha), among others.

The recordings took place in various locations in India and Thailand, with a production of the AGBO Movies and TGIM Films, Inc..

The film has a release date on the platform Netflix the next day, the 24th of April.