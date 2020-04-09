‘The Owners’: Terror, featuring Maisie Williams from ‘Game of Thrones’, you win the new pictures

The horror ‘The Owners‘ created by Maisie Williams (‘Game of Thrones‘), has won a new set of images.

Check it out:

Directed by Julius Bergthe feature film is based on a book”Une Nuit de Pleine Lune‘ written by Mr H. and He.

England’s countryside; to the beginning of the 90’s. The childhood friends, Nathan and Terry are encouraged by the sociopath to the outside of the city, in January, to the breaking of the Huggins and the doctor, an elderly local, and his wife. A girlfriend of Nathan’s, Mary’s, is opposed to the plan, but the boys are determined: the house of the physician is cut off, there is a safety deposit box full of cash, no one is at home. It’s a chance for you to get out of the hole into which they are born. But Huggins returned sooner than I expected. The state of a turning point, and begins a deadly game of cat-and-mouse, leaving the young people fighting for their lives in a nightmare that I never could have imagined…

The cast also includes Jake Curran As Ian, A Scientist, Sylvester McCoy, and Rita Tushingham.

The film does not yet have a premiere date.