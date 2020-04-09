The past of Natasha’s surprise the audience, it reveals a president of the Marvel comics

Kevin Feigepresident of the Marvel Studioshe commented that it would be more interesting than the The Black Widow bring you an unprecedented approach to the past, Natasha Romanoff ( Scarlett Johansson), and they come, bringing events that surprise the audience.

The revelation was made by Total Film. “it has a history just as rich. We gave clues to this in the course of the films. But our approach is completely unexpected. She did a lot of things – including films that we have seen-some of which may surprise you, people”, she said.

In Black Widow, Marvel Studios once upon the creation of a the united states spy-packed with a lot of action. The plot tells the story of Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow. She is able to confront the darkest parts of his or her profession. It all begins with following a dangerous conspiracy that is linked to the past.

The Black Widow goes on to be judged in a way that’s relentless, and you will need to develop to stay alive. Natasha is forced to learn how to deal with a new story, a spy, and all the events that have occurred in the past, and the relations are broken, which occurred after he became an Avenger.

The film will mark the return of actress Scarltt Ap. The actors Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour they are also part of the cast. Already, the leadership was in the position of the Cate Shortland.

The Black widow is also plagued by a pandemic of a new coronavirus. The production had its premiere pushed back. Disney has announced the last day of the 6th, the film will have its premiere in the United States, on the 6th day of the month of November. In Brazil, the new date chosen was the day of the 29th of October.

Another Disney production, which had its premiere postponed as it was a live action version of the famous animation, Mulan. The studio reported that the film, which tells the story of an epic warrior in chinese, it will be released in Brazil on the 23rd of July, the studio expects the movie theaters seem to be operating normally.

A lover of the many forms of cultural expression. Addicted to this series, and it’s always on top of the latest developments in the film. He loves drama and is always trying to give you a chance for a very, distopias, and a long-acting, and heart.

