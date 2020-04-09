The reaction of the children of Brad Pitt in his acceptance speech at the Oscars in 2020

The last gala of the academy awards was memorable for Brad Pitt. The actor picked up the statuette for best supporting actor for his performance in Once upon a time in Hollywood and gave an emotional speech of gratitude where you do not forgot the film’s director, Quentin Tarantino, of his companion Leonardo DiCaprio nor of the rest of the team, leaving for the end the most beautiful recognition, which led to their children. “This is for my children that motivate all that I do. I want to”, they were the words he shared with the audience of the Dolby Theatre.



In any other awards of the season, the protagonist of Legends of passion I had mentioned and for that reason was particularly relevant. More, after the complicated process of divorce with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, I would have stayed away from the small. Now, a source close has explained to Hollywood Life how they reacted to them at the dedication of his father. “The children of Brad, in general, are not interested in the awards or what that has to do with the industry, but an Oscar is a big achievement, they know they won and all you sent a message to congratulate him“he assured.

“They loved that I said, it was a very sweet moment for all of them…) as they grow, the more you appreciate the amazing talents that their parents have. They know they are lucky to have Brad as his father. But they are still children, and he remains only a father to them, not Brad Pitt, the Oscar-winner; keep your feet on the ground“he continued. With regard to whether they are going to do some celebration together with the occasion of the award, the source said, “when Brad is with his children, his mind is in them, not in himself or in his career (…) wouldn’t surprise me that they made a party for the Oscar with them, it is not his style.”



Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six children -Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne – these last three biological and all of them have the surname Jolie-Pitt. With the greatest of them, Maddox, apparently has not had contact with in the last three years, following an incident that they distanced. However, this situation could make a turn after the shell Seven it would have caught up with him recently. As reported The Sun, that was the reason that they went to the gala of the BAFTA in London last February 2. “Maddox gave Brad the opportunity to speak and he left everything to go see him,” said a source close to the british daily.