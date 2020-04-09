The role of the streaming – uk

Tv shows and movies from the streaming platforms, has proven to be a great tool to help during that period of isolation as a result of the pandemic of the coronavirus. In the month of April this year, many productions are going on the books of the platforms in order to “move” the file to quarantine.

Credit: Handout In the series, the house of Paper comes to its fourth season and attracts more and more fans in Brazil

The news have come to appeal to all audiences, new seasons of the series, religious movies of all kinds, and even the releases of platforms like Quibi.

On the proposal of the Quibi is a platform for streaming video is focused only on mobile phones with short videos up to ten minutes. Companies such as Sony Pictures, Disney and Warner Bros. are investing in a platform that already has an agreement with the well known names in film industry such as director Steven Spielberg. Stars such as Jennifer Lopez, LeBron James, Liam Hemsworth, Reese Witherspoon, and Sophie Turner will be starring in a few titles. Posted in Brasil on Monday (6), Quibi will be signing in the amount of R$ 32,90 / month, with a trial period free of charge for up to 90 days.

In the Series of the releases, they come with names such as the fourth season of the show, the Spanish ‘House of Paper’, which was launched on Friday (3). You also have the premiere of the film Sergio, the production of the states on the brazilian diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello, who is played by the actor Wagner Moura. The title comes to the platform on the 17th.

On HBO Go, the latest developments are at the expense of the series ‘Run,’ ‘ I Know This Much Is True. The first one is from the same creators of the Fleabag in time, the latter has the well-known actor Mark ruffalo’s hairstyles playing the twins. The premiere is scheduled for December 12 and 27, respectively.

On Amazon Prime Video in the series, ‘Tales from the Loop, had its first season released on the last day of the 2. Already, the tried and true series, zombies, ‘The Walking Dead’ arrives, with its ninth season on Thursday (9th). The next day, the 21st, the Amazon and brings the first season of ‘NOS4A2’ series where the main character is portrayed by Ashleigh Cummings has supernatural powers and has to deal with a villain that’s immortal. The Globoplay brings you to the catalogue in April, a large number of novelties such as the series of All of the Women in the World’, ‘Chicago Med’ and a ‘Seal – Team-Soldiers of the’Elite’.

