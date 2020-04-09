The singer Halsey will donate 100 million masks for health professionals

Halsey also decided to emphasize its solidarity in this difficult time, and it has donated 100 million face masks to the health care provider to help–them in the battle of the the pandemic the new coronavirus.
The singer, 25, bought the above-mentioned equipment because it is missing from the professionals who are on the front line of caring for people another with Covid-19.
In a message posted on the social network, Halsey began by saying: “Every day, I admire the health workers who are on the front line. For the determination, selflessness and empathy are the greatest example of that is our ability to love and to survive.”
The sharing was followed by the artist, to highlight just how much it is lucky to be able to stay at home, work and social, without feeling it necessary to leave the house to go to work, to be a member of the family of the patient to care for, a child to feed, or to confront a financial crisis”.
“That’s why I tried to find a way to make a difference, and I bought a 100-thousand-masks are approved by the us Food and Drug AdministrationThe FDA). These masks will be given out at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Latin america and the caribbean+CODE The Medical Center, and dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital, for health care professionals, and the rest of the staff of the hospital who are working to end this the pandemic and, to help the millions of people who are never going to know,” he said.
Before I finish, Halsey appealed, so that all of you are able to stay at home. “If you’re in the front row, my heart is with you. And I will continue to fight for the helpyou get the support and resources you need,” he noted.
Here’s the posting on the full text:
Every single day I am in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines. Their determination, selflessness, and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive with the humans. I am beyond privileged to be self-isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential that are work, employment. With a sick family member to care for. A child to feed. With the financial crisis to be able to navigate. So I tried to find a real way to make a difference. I have acquired and purchased the 100,000 The FDA to be entered into the 3-ply masks with the help of the Orange International, Inc., who sourced the masks for me from the factory in Guangzhou, China), These masks will be distributed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Latin america and the caribbean+CODE The Medical Center, and dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In the Community Hospital and for the medical professionals and non-medical hospital staff, who are working to put a stop to this pandemic, and help millions of strangers they will never meet. Please continue to stay home if you can. If you are on the frontlinesmy heart is with you. And I will be continuing the fight to help you get the support and resources you need. I am eager to redirect you to the @givedirectly The non-profit that allows you a way to give direct cash payments to vulnerable households in at-risk communities, most of whom are single mothers. I will be making a sizeable donation, and encourage you to help in any way that you can. Special thanks to @anthonytomasli and the Li family, @jasonaronPS Business Management, @fedexand all of the contacts at the hospitals who made this possible.