02/04/2020’s 16h53

Foto: Divulgao

The channel is the Disney Channel australia has released a video produced for a campaign called #separadosmasjuntos, which has been designed to encourage fans to stay at home in quarantine for the recommended to prevent the effects of coronavirus. In the production of several beloved characters from the universe of Disney and it appears to say that it’s going to be all right.