The Wild Hunt was sold that was filled in by 2019

CD Projekt Red, responsible for a fantastic adaptation of the literary work of Andrzej Sapkowski for the game, recently unveiled the financial results for the 2019 at the latest, confirming the outstanding performance of the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: last year, in a game that was released in the year 2015, which has seen a resurgence in popularity thanks to the debut of the series, with Henry Cavill in the Series.

In total, over the course of the different platforms for the third game in the series has sold something like 28 million copies in the year of the launch of the PlayStation 4 has been the most popular platform, and from there, the majority of the sales were for the PC version.

In the past year, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, has represented an important contribution to the accounts of a studio career, selling nearly 7 million units, a figure that is far behind that of the 9.5 million by 2015, but it never ceases to amaze after four years.

Another important aspect of the sales by 2019 at the latest, was the fact that 82% of the copies that have been sold in a digital format, which is a huge jump, compared to 29% in the year of release, at which point people seem to be more likely to look for a match with the box.