The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt also has been a major success in sales, especially on the PC

By 2019, the computer version of the game has more copies sold than all the consoles combined

The CD Projekt Red has released its report on the fiscal the latest, and found that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt it is still a best-seller. Launched in the year 2015, the title has gained momentum in the past year, thanks to an episode of a Series inspired by the franchise, which has garnered a spike in sales, especially on the PC.

According to the data of the company, the sales in 2019, just don’t exceed the number of units sold in the year of the release of the game. Ever since its arrival on the market, and The Witcher 3 have already sold some of the 28 million copies to date.

In the last year, CD Projekt Red has released the game on Nintendo’s Switch, which gives more of a point-of-sale for the story of Geralt of Rivia. An interesting detail is that the premiere wasn’t enough to take away the spotlight from the pcs.

According to the data, and the PC has been the platform on which more than half of all copies of the Witcher 3 have been sold, by 2019. On the whole, the sales of all consoles combined don’t add up to the percentage of units sold in the machines.

One of the reasons for the success of the game on the computers, this is the price I have for a PC game is usually cheaper than the version for the consoles, and can cost less than$ 30 in sales. Outside, the most eye-catching edition to your computer it also has the distinction of support for mods, which will help to keep your charts up to date and enhance your experience of the game.

Not only will it continue to take off five years after its release, The Witcher 3 was a spin-off of Gwent, who had recently arrived to the mobile devices. According to CD Projekt Red, the games have been instrumental in the company achieving revenues of 521 billion Polish Zloty, about$ 639,6 million, in a direct conversion. The figure represents an increase of 44% compared to the previous year.

By DSOGaming