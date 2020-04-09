The World day of Awareness of Autism

On the day On April 2,, Dgoing to the World to raise Awareness of Autismunderstand what it is autism spectrum disorderswhat are the symptoms and how they can be supported.

What is autism?

According to the National Autistic Society’s (NAS) autism is a disability that affects the way people perceive the world and interact with each other.

A person with autism experiences their environment in a way that is different from the others, and that can affect on their communication skills and their ability to relate socially. If there is some discrimination against people with autism, the same may be reported via a whistleblower the complaint.

As the name suggests, autism is a spectrum condition-the spectrum, which means that while all people with autism share certain characteristics, they can experience the condition in different ways. People from all over the world, and the origins of cultural, religious and social, may be diagnosed with autism, while the disorder appears to affect men more than women.

What are the symptoms of an ASD?

Two people don’t have the TEA in the same way. However, there are a number of factors common to the majority of the time. In particular, to understand and to relate to other people and to take part in the daily life, it may be more difficult.

As a result of the illness, people with autism may seem insensitive, search for time on their own, and conduct themselves in a manner considered to be socially inadequate. It states on the NHS, the National Health care in the United Kingdom

People with autism are also more likely to engage in behaviors and routines that are repetitive. For example, they may want you to have to travel to school or work, or eat exactly the same food for breakfast on a specific day of the week. A lot of people with a disorder on the autism spectrum also suffer from under-sensitivity to sounds, touch, tastes, smells, light, colours, temperature, or pain.

However, the Asperger’s syndromethat is, a form of autism, is linked to the average or above-average intelligence. An example of a personality with Asperger’s Syndrome is, in this instance, the weather But Thunberg.

As people with a disorder on the autism spectrum will be eligible for funding?

Autism is a condition of life, and a lot of people believe that this is a very important part of their identity. However, there are a number of strategies and programs of behavior that will help to enable the learning and development of people with autism may find it useful.

To help people who fit into the autism spectrum, it is important to focus on the subject matter, and respect the space of the other person. When you live with someone who suffers from the disease, and to try to be clear and direct, focus on visual communication, to pay attention to the sensory overload, and to understand the differences of someone with a disorder on the autism spectrum, while limiting in some ways, it is not necessarily bad.