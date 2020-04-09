Video of Ezra Miller on hanging out with a fan viraliza on the internet

The american actor Ezra Miller, known for his role on the long running the Amazing Animals and Where they Live, and in The Flash, he was involved in a controversy after a video in which it appears that hanging out with a fan to make your promo go viral on the internet.

The record for a few seconds, then the fan becomes closer to Ezra, and said, “I want to fight.” The actor responds, “you want to fight?” and then hung herself to the woman before throwing her to the ground. The video ends with a man catching the eye of the Miller.

The name of the actor who became the subject most talked about on Twitter in different countries, as the social network has decided to retire at the Trending Topics around the world. Until now, there has been no announcement of the official part of the team, Ezra Miller.