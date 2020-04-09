Video shows Scarlett Johansson to stop the snap of the gauntlet

The demise of Black Widow in order to save the universe in the fourth part of ‘Avengers’ left many of its fans with the broken heart, however, a new video shows the spy to stop the snap of the gauntlet of infinity, although this is not a unreleased scene, but that, Scarlett Johansson did a parody of the ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

So, this video clip is not a scene deleted from the original version of the tape, which have been circulating on social networks in the last few months.

In reality, it is a parody on the events of the last two movies of the mighty superhero team to the Movie Universe of Marvel (MCU).

This happened during the program Saturday Night Live Saturday 14 December, where the american actress was the host of that night.

So, during his monologue end, was interrupted by the disappearance (in the style of ‘Infinity War’) of some members of the staff so along with Nick Fury, start the search for Thanos.

Later, they discover that the gauntlet of infinity does not have the Titan Crazy, but the stand-up comedian Pete Davidson, who got the contraption on eBay and do the clicking just for sport.

Finally, the comedian returns to all the disappeared after the actress asked him to his way.

In addition to Scarlett Johansson did a parody of the ‘Avengers: Endgame’, they recorded other segments mocking the government of Trump and the fans toxic.

On the other hand, the actress will premiere the film ‘Black Widow’ in 2020, which would start in phase 4 of the MCU.