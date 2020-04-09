What a horror! The shoes betrayed Kim Kardashian in Paris

The multi-billion dollar Kim Kardashian began to be highlighted when in October 2007 along with his sisters, mother and stepfather, she starred in a reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The famous entrepreneur it is always in the news for their striking looks and their large eccentricities, which marked trend across the world of fashion.

This time was no exception and the model he returned to dazzle on their way through Paris, France. But a detail caught the attention of all netizens.

To the socialite your shoes this time he played a bad pass and you could tell his discomfort, that were captured by pictures taken by the paparazzi.

The member of the clan Kardashian went to Paris to accompany her husband Kanye West in the framework of the beginning of the parade of Yeezy, which presented the latest collection of her clothing line.

The image was shared by the same model in your account of Instagram, which continue to be 161 million people, where you can see it with a grey dress and a top and jacket of the same color.

What you only observed the internet users was that their high-heeled shoes that she wore Kim, which were not to the extent of his foot, as his toes touched the ground.