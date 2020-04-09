Why is it taking so much of a divorce the partner?

The divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is poised to become the most media of the last decade. Together, they formed the marriage more “envied” on the planet, they picked up passions with their idyllic love-story and her large family, however, gone are those red carpets where the “Brangelina” they were the center of all eyes and flashes.
Three years ago, the Hollywood stars ended their love story, however, have not yet been able to divorce officially. Much has been speculated about the reasons why Angelina and Brad are taking so damn long to sign a divorce agreement that already would have occurred some time ago, however, the reasons for the tardiness could be a lot more common of all that has been spoken of during this time.
At the beginning, it was speculated that the divorce was taking longer due to that not come to an agreement about custody of their childrenAngelina Jolie felt that it was best for children was living with her while Brad Pitt called for a joint custody or shared custody, a legal battle that ended with a mediator to avoid that the actors went to trial.
"𝐖𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥" – 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐝
Since then it seemed that the divorce was closer but it has not been. The couple is in another point of discord that has forced to resume contact with his lawyers: his immense wealth. According to has revealed the middle ‘The Blast’, which has had access to legal documents related to the divorce, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have not been able to divorce because they do not have very clear how to divide the fortune that they got while they were married.
According to this medium, the biggest problem would be deciding who would get the huge mansion that they have in France, ‘Chateu Miraval’, which in the beginning was to be part of the inheritance of their children. In any case these negotiations are being friendly, nothing to do with the previous one. The divorce official might be very close, although there are still people who do not exceed the separation of the actors.
