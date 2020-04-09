‘Wonder woman 1984’ gets teaser trailer, with new scenes, after the delayed – 08/04/2020

Postponed on account of the coronavirus, “Wonder Woman 1984” has become a bit, as the fans wait until the 13th of August in order to keep up with the all-new adventure starring Gal Gadot.

In the new music video for 30 seconds, released by Warner bros., a couple of new scenes have been presented, even in the passages as well curtinhos, such as the destruction of the wall, and on the amazon river horseback riding on the beach.

The film, played by Gal Gadot would have its premiere in movie theatres in north american on June 5th. In Brazil, the film was scheduled to start on the 4th of June of that year.

“When we passed ‘Wonder Woman 1984, it was intended to be seen on the big screen, and we’re very excited to announce that the movie will come in August,” said Toby Emmerich, president of Warner Bros.

“Our hope is that the world is a safer place to live, and healthy in there,” said Emmerich.

“In these times of gloomy and spooky, I’m looking forward to a brighter future ahead of them. Where you can share the power of the film back together again. Excited to show you our short film on the 14th of August 2020 [data dos EUA]. I hope that all of you are safe and secure. Sending my love to all of you,” wrote the actress, Gal Gadot.

Right up there with “Wonder Woman 1984”, it was still moving, “In a suburb of New York city”, “Scooby-doo! In the Movie,” and “Malignant” — they do not have new release dates.

Even though the fans of the heroine from the DC, you have to wait for another two months so you can see it in the movies, on the news of the postponement can be seen as a breath of fresh air. The Wrap reported that Warner bros. was studying to release the sequel to “Wonder Woman” (2017), only in streaming “jump” the movie, precisely because of the economic crisis.

“Wonder woman’s 1984” you will be taken back by Patty Jenkins, and you will have to return to Gal Gadot. The cast also will be Pedro Pascal, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, and Kristen Wiig.