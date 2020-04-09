Youtuber shows you that with a phone and a laptop computer, a pop – 07/04/2020

The youtuber, rio’s Rodrigo de Souza, 22 years old, is known as Speckyboy, I had —and still has— the dream of being known for his music compositions, but only up to the last year of his channel, he was stationed in a number of applications. It was then that he came up with the idea: why don’t you try to re-create as perfectly as possible in an hour’s time, the songs that are a hit on the pop?

A series of videos, called “the Challenge of Sound”, has given more than all right. Since may of last year, and your channel will only grow in the wake of the P (“Hear me Now”), Imagine Dragons (“Radioactive”), Was Eilish (the”Bad Guy”), Justin Bieber (“Yummy”), and Post Malone’s (“Better Now”, and “Sunflower”). The video is the most watched “Info” of the song bbno$ with the producer, bbno$m), already attended by more than 490 thousand views.

But what does he do, exactly?

Rô, who graduated with a degree in marketing and advertising, was inspired by the youtuber to Dutch by Simon de Wit on the channel’s Music by Now. The idea is to remake a hit from the didactic way, using only a computer and the equipment it has on hand at home, including a “guitar for$ 700”. He said that nearly all their knowledge has been gained “on the race by watching the video tutorials and videos of free lying around in the Api, most of which were in English.

‘Bedroom pop’

“It was a good six years of self-learning on the internet by studying a couple of hours a day, until you feel safe to create in the series. In the past year, I’ve bought one or the other of course is about a specific topic, but that was it. Anyone can do it,” he says of the YOUTUBE Rô, which is specialized in the versions of the so-called “bedroom-pop”, the pop of the clean and “home-made”, but it by no means ceases to be so complex.

What you need

Are you more free time at home, and you want to try to do it like that? The second-Speckyboy, you’ll need to:

the minimum amount of knowledge of the musical

the notebook (“I don’t have to be Apple) and a proper headphone jack

instruments such as acoustic guitar, electric guitar, and a microphone in addition to a midi controller –it’s basically a “tecladinho that will allow you to have more control of the sounds on the computer”

an audio interface that allows you to plug microphones, instruments and line

a good software program for recording and editing (Rô use Ableton Live)

good understanding of the English language

a good ear

patience, for the study of the sounds, tones, and textures

It is possible, but it is not easy to

In the series, which already includes 19 episodes, Speckyboy penou at various times, as the time to hit the notes in “Hear me Now” on acoustic guitar, when it comes to searching on the computer, the acoustic sound of the drums from the “Sweater Weather” (the Neighbourhood), and, at least in the beginning, to make the music be similar to that of the original. “To James, Iorc, for example, In the Peace, I am Going to’, it was not quite the same. But you did it in a hurry. It was a learning experience.”

The pride and joy

According to the youtuber, his favorite is “Fireflies” from the project, Owl City. Not because he was more loyal to you, or to have done more work, but that was because it was one of her favorite songs in her childhood. “The Rô ten years ago, you could look at the present and realize that he is able to re-create in a more or less faithful to the music that I loved, and that he would be very proud of.”

‘What did I learn from the experience

The international pop it’s easy and simplistic to the point of being played at home. Speckyboy disagree with this theory. For him, it was the studio that came up from the common people and with the advancement of technology. For years, the atmosphere of the production, the music has no longer been a beast with seven heads, which is exclusive to the musicians, and the people superespecializadas, or only for the very rich. After all, as you say Luke, Especially in his course, “everyone is an expert on the music you like.”

‘What did I learn from the experience, part 2

In addition I have learned a lot about the structure of a pop song, which is pretty much fixed, Speckyboy also has the beliefs of the old days when I played in the evening in Santa Maria, rio grande do sul), which gave up the cause due to a high demand for cover on the part of the contracting parties. For example: the use of autotune, a tool for editing software that corrects some of the fine-tuning of the singers, and the wide use of pop— this is not the first place to anyone else.

There is virtually no artist who sings 100% on the pitch. Autotune is to be on the cover. And it’s a matter of feeling that the tool fits into the aesthetic of the artist’s work. I don’t think that the way to contemporary music. It only helps you.

And in the future?

In spite of the success of “the Challenge of Sound”, Speckyboy is planning to focus on her music career. He’s already got an album in the English language, and the various singles that were released on the internet. “The channel is one way I’ve found to get quick to the public. I hope I don’t have to do it forever, because I really want to one day live and original music. But, for the time being, it is my bread and butter”, priority is given to the youtuber, who has 136 thousand followers, most of them coming after the launch of the challenge, and, most recently, took part in the festival online.

Before that, one more secret

You might be asking yourself how is it possible to play so well in a song, taking just over an hour to figure it out and find all the digital resources needed to do so. The truth is that it’s not good. “I have finished the video at a time, and then I’m moving to the music, in the more technical aspects that sometimes are not very interesting to show you in the video, and to generate entertainment. In the end, it’s a bit more than an hour.”