10 films directed by women that you need to watch it – the Magazine ” Glamour

Looking for new movies to make the list? So, invest in the productions are directed by women, and to take the time to get to know a little bit more of the work for them, they are the story in the film, the national and international levels. Here, we 10 films directed by women that you need to watch itto indicate to her friends to make a poster and put it in the room…

The Piano (1993) Jane Campion

Considered to be the best film directed by a woman, in the history of film from the BBC The Piano it is a true work of art. The director of new zealand is a story of love, in which the music is a big part of. Ada McGrath (Holly Hunter) move to New Zealand, to the newly settled, and there meets her future husband of her arranged marriage. However, the passion flower, with George Baines (Harvey Keitel), a merchant, who promises to help her with the transportation of your piano in exchange for music lessons. The film won the Palme d’or at Cannes in 1994, as well as the César for Best Foreign Film and the academy awards in the categories of best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Original Screenplay. That is available on YouTube.

Similarities and Differences (2003) And Sofia Coppola’s

The winner of the award for 2004 in the category of Best Original Screenplay, this film is perfect for those of you who love Sofia Coppola’s other carnivals. The story, as the title suggests, it talks about the similarities and the differences of the natural life. Bob (Bill Murray) is a movie actor who is in Tokyo on an invitation from a brand of whiskey, to shoot a commercial. He is staying at the same hotel is Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson), a young woman who came with her boyfriend, a photographer on a road trip for work – it’s always busy. The loneliness of the two characters is that for a friendship to flourish. That is available in the YouTube Movies.

Cleo from 5 to 7 (1962), Agnès Varda

Before I talk about the movie, it’s a time to cheer on Agnès Varda, the mother of the Nouvelle Vague – the palms are slow! The brilliant filmmaker has, in this film, and the dilemma of Cleo (Corrine Marchand), a young woman is waiting for her medical examination to find out whether or not you have cancer. Hence, the name of the movie, she has two hours of wandering around Paris, trying to cope with the fact that maybe the take rate is positive. Of these, it ends up finding you and Antoine (Antoine Bourseiller), a young military who have to leave the city. A gender perspective is the culmination of the genius of the director, as his fellow members of the movement, the Nouvelle Vague, were all of them men. The film competed for the Palme d’or at the Cannes film festival. Available Movies Play.

Daughters of the Dust (1991) Julie Dash

The first film directed by a black woman to be syndicated on the major circuit in the United States Daughters of the Dust it tells the story of a family on the barrier islands of South Carolina and Georgia. The approach is from the point of view of women reflects on the presence of african cultures in the formation of the native peoples of North America. The film has been received in 2004, for a distinction of cultural from the government of the United States, because of its strong impact on the film in the country. Daughters of the Dust, he was nominated for the Sundance film Festival in 1991.

Portrait of a Young man on fire (2019), Céline Sciamma

Delicate, poetic and visceral, the film’s director, French-it’s perfect for those who love the simplicity and importance of love. Marianne (Noémie Merlant) is a painter who travels to the coast of france to do a portrait of Héloïse (Adèle Haenel) to the bride. In the process, the two fall in love and live an intense love. At that time, the 1770s, as you can imagine, the leaves of the “attraction” of the two, with a suspense and tension. A highlight is also the director of photography Claire Mathon, all of which makes each and every scene in the picture. The film won the Palm, Queer, and Best Original Screenplay at the Cannes film Festival 2019 at the latest.

No: A Struggle for Equality (2014), Ava DuVernay

After dr. Martin Luther King, and win the Nobel Peace prize (1964), the black population of north america cries out for civil rights, such as voting. Back to Selma, martin Luther King working on a project for a law to protect black people. In 1965, he, along with other activists and protesters have held marches between Selma (Alabama) to the state capital of Montgomery were calling for equal rights for all. The direction of Ava DuVernay does not hide the fact, and or floreia in the case of racism, and it grips you in the story from the beginning to the end. The film was also nominated for the various awards, and won the academy award for Best Original Song. That is available in the YouTube Movies.

Lovely Women’s (2019), Greta Gerwig

An ode to female bonding, the first film of actress and director Greta Gerwig has a screenplay based on the book Mulherzinhasfrom Louisa May Alcott. Set in 1865, at the end of the Civil War from Boston, he came with three sisters, and their adventures through the imaginary and the real part of the process of the growth of each one of them. The intrigue, the love, the literature, the emancipation of women, and other issues are addressed in a way that’s inspiring. The film was nominated in many categories at the Oscars in 2020, beating the championship Outfit.

Mossane (1996), Safi Faye

The first fiction film for the director for the senegalese, which had its premiere at the Cannes film Festival in 1996, it tells the story of Mossane (can purchase Seck, a young girl of 14 years who has an arranged marriage within the rural village of Creatures. The husband-to-be is a Diogaye, a wealthy man, and a great success. But in his heart he was in love for a friend, and a young college student Will make. Mossane put in a check to the wishes of the parents and decides to run away from the responsibility,” he said. From this point on, it will not suffer from the tragedies that seem to be in the chase.

A Young Girl Of Santa (2004), Lucrecia Martel

Lucrecia Martel is one of the biggest names in the cinema of argentina. The director is known for his visual language, unconventional, where it focuses on the meanings in the scenes of the longest and most contemplative. In The Little Girl And Santathe director discusses controversial issues such as the sanctity and lust, innocence and evil, the story of two teenage girls, 16 years old, who are in the pursuit of their respective roles in the world. The main character, Amalia (Maria Alche), gets involved with a doctor, is married, and believes it is her mission to save him from sin’s defilement.

What Time Does It Return (In 2015), Anna Muylaert

One of the films that gave the talk in his first year (and even today), What Time Does It Return this is a portrait of a naked and raw for the people of brazil. The sensitivity of the direction-of-Anna Muylaert is reflected in the story of Val (Regina Casé), a domestic who has worked for years in the home of a wealthy family in Sao Paulo. There, it is sucked in, and you do not receive the minimum of respect in return. The film also deals with the relationship between the employee and the family of the mistress and his mother, and a family of his own. Went around the world in film festivals, and has received indications several, including the Critic”s Choice Awards. Available NOW.

