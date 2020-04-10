10 movies to celebrate Easter with the family in the streaming of the Movies

April 12th is Easter Sunday, time to celebrate with your family and it’s a great opportunity to enjoy one of the films related to the theme. To make the event more fun, and the Movies you’ve selected 10 films that convey the spirit of the holiday, with titles ranging from bible stories to animation for children.

Productions have received wide acclaim as a The Passion of the Christdirected by Mel Gibson, the academy award-nominated in three categories: The Cabinan adaptation of the best-selling book written by William P. Young); and The Rise of the GuardiansAnd was given the Golden Globe award for Best Animation from the selected.

Check out the full list:

A Matter of Faith

The (Question Of Faith)

The three families are united by a terrible tragedy. Because of the trauma, and they need to unite and not to be taken for the pain. Right now, they will have to, by faith, to pursue their lives in a way to accept their fates and move on.

Address: Kevan Otto

The cast: Richard Jones, Kim Field, C. Thomas Howell

United states. Play-back. 2017 at the earliest. 102 min. Rating: up to 10 years.

Transcendence: The future of Faith

(Breakthrough)

In a small town in Missouri, and Joyce and Brian to create a small, very talented, John. At the age of 14, he promises to be a success in basketball. But all of a sudden, the bright future that was in store for him is taken away by a tragic accident which causes the kid to be given up for dead. Some of you that your faith can change the course of things, he eventually joins the forces, to ask God for a miracle to happen. Based on a true story.

Address: Roxann Dawson

The cast: Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, And His Colleague, Mike Colter

United states. 2019. Play-back. 109 min. Rating: up to 10 years.

An Interview With God

(The Interview With God)

The journalist Paul Asher works, covering religion for the journal “Herald. After spending time working in Afghanistan, and it is in the pursuit of something great once again. That is, when he is faced with an intriguing lord, who claimed to be God, and that he is ready to give the interview of your life.

Address: Perry Lang

The cast: Brenton Thwaites, David Strathairn, Yael Grobglas

United states. 2018. Play-back. 96 min. And rating: free.

The Cabin

(To The Shack)

Mack Phillips, who lives in mourning after her daughter’s disappearance. The evidence suggests that she was sexually assaulted and brutally murdered inside a room. Years after the crime, a mysterious letter, and the calls for a return to the alleged scene of the crime to a meeting. From there, it’s going to have experiences that will change your life.

Address: Stuart Hazeldine

The cast: Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer, Tim McGraw

United states. 2017 at the earliest. Play-back. 127 min. Rating: a 12 years old.

The Passion of the Christ

“The Passion Of The Christ)

The film chronicles the last 12 hours of Jesus Christ, who, after being betrayed by Judas, is arrested and brought to trial pontius Pilate was. Can’t find a reason for his condemnation, and he is faced with popular pressure, which calls for the crucifixion of Jesus christ. Nominated for three academy awards, including Best Picture.

Address: Mel Gibson

The cast: With Jim Caviezel, Maia Morgenstern, Monica Bellucci, Christo Jivkov, Francesco De Vito

United states. 2004. Play-back. 120 min. Rating: 14 years of age.

The Last Days In The Desert

(The Last Days In The Desert.)

Jesus Christ, in his fast of 40 days in the wilderness, and tries to help a young boy who goes through troubles with her mother is severely ill and has a complicated relationship with his own father. At the same time, he is being repeatedly tempted by the Devil.

Address: Rodrigo García

The cast: Ewan McGregor, Ciarán Hinds, Tye Sheridan

United states. 2015. Play-back. 99 min. Rating: a 12 years old.

Peter Rabbit And The

(Peter Rabbit)

Peter Rabbit and his sisters, are ready all of them in the field they want to go. The main fun is it to play tricks on the evil-hearted Thomas McGregor, who doesn’t like animals. On top of that, there arises a struggle for the attention of the Bea, a girl next door, sweet and a supporter of the animal that you are not aware of the dark side of the screen. An adaptation of the classic children’s Beatrix Potter series.

Director: Will Gluck

The cast: James Corden, Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, Sia, Margot Robbie, Daisy Ridley, Sam Neill

Australia, united states. 2018. Animation. 89 min.And rating: free.

Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka, willy wonka

(Tom And Jerry: Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory).

Tom, and, Jerry, to help the young girl but at the same time to enter the chocolate factory of Willy Wonka. And the two of them together to him in order to prevent the rival of the great glass elevator steal the formula for one of their sweet treats.

Address: Spike Brandt

The cast: Lincoln Melcher, J. P. Karliak, Lincoln Melcher

The US, in 2017. Animation. 79 min. And rating: free.

Hop: Rebel Without Easter

(Hop)

Junior, the teenage son of the Easter Bunny, is going to Hollywood to pursue his dream of being a drummer in a rock band. There, he meets Freddy, a young man who is going to help you to handle the biggest of challenges.

Address: Tim Hill

The cast: James Marsden, Russell Brand, Elizabeth Perkins

The U.S., in 2011. Animation. 92 min. And rating: free.

The Rise of the Guardians

(Rise Of The Guardians)

Santa Claus, Easter Bunny, Tooth Fairy, and the Sandman are the guardians of the children. The group is that they believe in, holding on to hope. When the boogie man’s ball with a plan for the children’s desacreditarem in the guardian, they will need the help of Jack Frost, a guardian of the renegade, in order to fight this evil.

Address: Peter Ramsey

The cast: Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, Jude Law, Hugh Jackman

The U.S., in 2012. Animation. 95 min.

