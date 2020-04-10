10 YouTube channels that will entertain your children while in quarantine

As a precautionary measure against the spread of the COVID-19, the rule of thumb is to stay at home. That may be a task that stressful to the adults, it becomes even more of a burden to their children. In this way, all the videos on YouTube, you can lend a helping hand to help entertain the small ones as they do not play with what’s out there.

Our team has gathered in this article, the ten channels on the platform, the streaming of the video, you can show it calmly to your children, and to hold on to the hustle and bustle of the lonely. Such as, most likely, you are already familiar with the Pepa Pigwe were a little bit more than a traditional one. Here we go:

The human characteristics of the characters of the channel. It teaches how to make a toy at home, telling stories, and the most interesting answers to the questions of the children. One of the videos on the most important one is this one posted above: “Why do you wash your hands?”

The channel also features quiz interactive questions on science and the facts, to which you can answer by clicking on the screen. And we will have fun and learn at the same time.

Though it is still in production, the channel has an extensive library, which will be developed.

Maybe this is the channel most well-known on this list. Luna is one curious girl that wants to know how it’s done. In each episode, she goes on an adventure, responding to questions, the classic of the kids. “Where are the dinosaurs?”, for example.

The channel is up with some of the lists at this time of the insulation with the tips on to wash their hands, and the importance of staying in the house.

Those who are a little older you should remember to I. The program for the afternoon was orchestrated by the puppet is Julius and he had talk with all the animals doing it, and go on a series of drawings in the middle of it.

Now, Julio has his own YouTube channel, with short videos in the style of and much more, in a conversation with the child about matters important to them. There is also a special material for insulation.

When it comes to the content of the TV show ” the channel is just beginning to put on its products the more the former is also available on YouTube). In the Backyard, they are brought together only in the movies for the kids, with educational and entertaining at the same time.

In addition, the network also has the added production with the telling of the story, and a more up-to-date means of communication.

This channel brings you a different way to tell stories, using music from the string. It is headed by two sisters who are writing the songs about a children’s story. The proposal is to merge the story with a piece of string.

Now, with the insulation, they’ve been doing lives almost every day with different topics in the evenings to entertain the little ones.

This is a project that is already old when the musicians Sandra Peres e Paulo Tatit, make music to talk to the sound of the children. At each and every sound in it, they discuss a different topic, exploring some of the form of the educational characteristics of the objects, and feelings.

This is a great choice to leave on the TV as background music to liven up the atmosphere of your home.

Staying at home is also a good time to take the kids to the kitchen and teach you a little bit of what it is like to make the recipes. On this channel, either to the characters, Telmo and Tula show that, with the language of children, how to make a gingerbread house, a candy, and the importance of eating vegetables.

Here, as an aside, this is a production of the Portuguese. So, maybe the little ones will need a helping hand in order to understand all of the words.

Do you remember the songs that used to play in the major productions, children’s TV show”? Well, they were written by Hélio Ziskind. With the success on television, he decided to open his own channel on YouTube, with animation on top of your major songs. It’s a full plate for the kids to get to know the new songs.

As the name implies, this is a channel for story-telling. The actress has to Decide Schemer comes into the game to give the role-play and language of children in the many stories of how, with less than 10 minutes.

The channel has a vast library broken down by themes, and to Decide also to make lives over the years.

Bita is a senhorzinho, friendly, full of good friends. This is the channel that is directed to children under the age of 1 to 3 years, providing songs and pictures, simple and full of colors to attract attention to themselves.

The lyrics talk about the feelings, the jokes and fun facts in a language that’s pretty easy.

So, this is this list? Share in the comments: what are the channels you are using to help entertain the children during this social isolation.