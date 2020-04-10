11 movies for anyone who is passionate about Psychology

Are you interested in the field of Psychology? In the study of psychic phenomena, and the behavior of the human being, through an analysis of their emotions, their ideas and their values, it’s something that catches your eye? So how would you like to dive from time to time in the state.

Check out the 11 movies that take advantage of the most interesting, complex, and dangerous, conflict-ridden, and the awesome of the human mind.

As good as it gets

The film shows the day-to-day Melvin’s (Jack Nicholson), a writer with Obsessive Compulsive disorder (OCD). Be Rude and you don’t have any friends, and he is facing a lot of difficulties with the small tasks of the daily routine.

When the neighbor’s (Greg Kinnear) is hospitalized, he is in charge of taking care of your dog while at the same time try to build up a friendship with a waitress (Helen Hunt). All of this affects the way in which he deals with his everyday life and becomes a real challenge.

Which is available here.

The Genius Indomitable

A win heightened, and the ability to solve mathematical problems in complex with the greatest of ease, the young man Will’s (Matt Damon) is unable to deal with their emotions. Working as a janitor in a university that is well respected, and he knows no one in the field– Robin Williams) they try to help you to exercise your emotional intelligence so you can develop it even more.

Which is available here.

Fight club

–

Jack (Edward Norton) is an officer who has been frustrated with his life and ends up facing a long night of sleep. In this context, it is of a man (Brad Pitt), with a personality that was the opposite of his, and he would attend the Fight Club. What is the first rule of Fight Club? You don’t talk about Fight Club. The film is full of psychological conflicts, and it will surprise you in the end.

The issue

The film tells the story of a man (Guy Pearce), who, after a traumatic event, he became unable to form new memories. He knows that he and his wife (Jorja Fox) was murdered, and decides to set up a strategy to recover from the events and find the killer.

A Beautiful Mind

John Nash, (Russell Crowe’s) it’s a Mathematical genius, who gets a mission for the government involving the use of encryption. Over time, he began to show signs of schizophrenia, in part by confusing imagination and reality.

Which is available here.

The Black Swan

–

Is a dancer (Natalie Portman) winning the lead role in the play The Lake of the Swans. And with that, she would need to interpret the black-and-white, the black, the one that is beginning to awaken in her a certain degree of duality. The work explores a number of conflict professionals, individuals, and stages of the artist’s work.

Which is available here.

On the bright Side of Life

After getting out of a mental institution, Pat (Bradley Cooper:) you need to adapt to a new life, and he decides to try to win back his ex-wife. It goes back to the parents ‘ home and meets Tiffany, (Jennifer Lawrence)a woman who is experiencing issues and is committed to helping you on your quest.

Which is available here.

The Seven – The Seven Capital Offences

In this classic, two-well (Morgan Freeman and Brad Pritt) look for a serial killer, which he relates to his crimes on the seven deadly sins. The book is interesting for those who like the films of the criminal investigation, and the plot more dynamic.

Which is available here.

A Fun, Mind

–

In the midst of so many conflicts, and also a separate animation that deals with human emotions in a way that’s light, but well-thought-out. The joy, the Sorrow, the Nojinho, Fear, and Anger are the people who are a part of the mind of a little girl and it shows in the complexity of the brain, and the importance of learning how to cope with different feelings.

Which is available here.

In the Experiment, the Milgram

–

In the first decade of the 1960’s, social psychologist Stanley Milgram conducted a study that sought to examine people’s behavior in the face of the order of the authority. Is it possible that the people would obey even if it be against your own principles and ideals, which it considers to be correct? The idea was born from the events of the Holocaust, and shows how people react when they are instructed to give shocks to other people.

Which is available here.

Nise – The Heart of Madness

The film is based on the story of the psychiatrist Nise da Silveira, who was known to be contrary to the treatment methods common at that time, such as therapies, aggressive, shock, confinement, and a lobotomy. When you go back to work in a psychiatric hospital on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, she (played by Glória Pires), proposes a new form of treatment for people who suffer from schizophrenia. She moved away from the area, and is abandoned in the Sector of Occupational Therapy, where it has revolutionized the way to deal with the patients.

Which is available here.

Get ready for the World without ever leaving your home. Sign up for the Course, the World of the STUDENT and you have access to hundreds of video, with the teachers of the Polyhedron.