2 Chainz thinks he’s ‘destroyed’ Kanye West, Pusha T, and Big Sean, with his verse on ‘Mercy’

Do you agree with 2 Chainz?

Rappers 2 Chainz, Pusha T, and Big Sean appeared on the single “Mercy” from Kanye West in 2012, and The song is 4x platinum, and, of course, this is still a topic of discussion and eight years after that. On Wednesday (April 8th), the rapper known as Tity Boi has shared a photo that featured the caption, “All over the world to lay down at this stage, but who had the better verse?” Chainz has had an easy answer, writing in the caption: “No disrespect, but I have all of the kids”.

2hainz, which at the time was very close to Kanye West and the surrounding rumours that he’d signed to GOOD MUSIC, to rhyme at the very end of the song. Now, the reach of my campaign, coupe the color of mayonnaise / I’m drunk and high at the same time, taking a glass of champagne on the plane/ Sending you heaps of as in the club, shooting, destroy, as Rampage / 100 rubber bands, I got your girl, she needs is a bandaid / Class A, A1, chain the color of Akon/ black Diamonds, rhyming in the underworld, and is co-signed by Louis Vuitton (Yup!) Power is the horse power of a horse, all this polo I got horsepower in the horse is A pound of this cost four thousand, I make it rain, she want more than one bathroom/ shower, all my cars is foreign, All my females are in a foreign money is to Jordan

“Mercy” served as the single first compilation, Cruel Summer. Was the production of a Lifted, Ye, Mike Dean, Mike WiLL Made-It , the addition of instrumentation from Hudson Mohawke. It relies heavily on samples from the music of the dancehall “However, a Sound Boy Super Beagle.

The song reached no. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the U.S., and reached # 1 on the charts for Hot Rap Songs and Hot R & B / Hip-Hop Songs chart. It has been officially certified as platinum by four-fold by the year 2016.

Please review our range below.