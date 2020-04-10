5 releases in the Series, which you you you you you you you you you can’t miss – Vogue

+



The Hollywood series, which debuts may 1 on Netflix, (Photo: Playback/ Instagram)

In the last few weeks, and in the production of TV shows and movies in the whole world that has suffered a strike, with the arrival of the Covid-19. Fortunately, for those who are looking for something new to watch, a number of networks and streaming platforms have had a series of releases scheduled over the coming months. Below, we’ve chosen five films and a TV series more anticipated than it already has a date to get the book in the Series.

1. The notes of the house (27 March).

The nation (Mamoudou Athie) has been working with his father (Courtney B. Vance) in a barbecue restaurant family. The only one with this problem? Instead of wanting to take over the business, the first home to commit the secret to becoming a master sommelier. He is enrolled in a course of study, she travels to Paris and the question of whether to chase your dreams, it means to leave your parents behind you. The writer and director, Prentice Penny, more commonly known as the presenter of the series Insecure HBO offers plenty of laughs, along with lots of self-reflection.

2. Sergio (17 of April).

The revered United Nations diplomat, Sergio Vieira de Mello, is the subject of the engrossing biography of Greg Barker. In the face of the tumultuous backdrop of the us invasion of Iraq, it tells the true story of a mission, a mission that took him to Baghdad, a task that would end up costing you your life. Wagner Moura is superb as the main character, which pays homage to the peacemakers, that was to succeed Kofi Annan as Secretary-General of the UN, the who and the world owe a great debt.

3. The rescue (24th of April).

The last giant of the action from Chris Hemsworth’s account with him, as a soldier of fortune on the illegal market, engaged to retrieve your child abducted to, a chief criminal of the highest level. The film will mark the debut on the big screen for the actor and stunt man Sam Hargrave, but it is written by a veteran of the genre, Joe Russo, one of our brothers in russia. Shot all over India, Bangladesh, and Thailand, the film promises to be a thriller of a weight that is investigating a global network of illegal arms trafficking, drug trafficking, and fraud.

find out more

In the Hollywood series, which debuts may 1 on Netflix, (Photo: Playback/ Instagram)

4. Hollywood (1st of May)

After a series of The Politicianappears in another work, it is produced by Ryan Murphy: a saga in seven episodes about a group of aspiring actors and film makers who are trying their luck in the Hollywood of the 40-year-old. The former student of American Crime Story, Darren Criss, takes over the lead role alongside a cast of figures, regular TV, and favorites from Broadway, including Patti LuPone, Holland Taylor, Laura Harrier, and Jeremy Pope. The mini-series with them as long as they expose themselves to the prejudice of the studios, and are working to bring them down.

5. The Eddy (May 8)

Created by writer Jack Thorne and the first two episodes, both directed by Damien Chazelle, this mini-musical in eight parts, it seems to be destined to be a success. Andrew Holland, and Amandla Stenberg starring as the owner of a jazz club from the usa and his daughter is living in Paris, multi-cultural. The melody the dancers are courtesy of the legends of the music for Glen Ballard and Randy Kerber, while the dialogue is an exciting mix of English, French, German, and Arabic. Avoiding the cliche, it offers a portrait, poignant in a city of love.

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.