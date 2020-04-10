7 the details of the mansion of the dragon, which you may have missed it in the video for “Toosie Slide

Drake has done a real tour of your home, in Toronto, in a music video.

Drake returned on Friday (3rd of April) with his latest single, “Toosie Slide. The sound that is produced by the Oz and it certainly will dominate the applications such as the TikTok, with all of the quarantine, and should easily take it to Drizzy to your 209ª entry on the Billboard Hot 100 after a record-breaking march to the artist with the most songs on the chart at all times.

6) God has also shared a music video for track “Toosie Slide, which showed Drake taking viewers on a tour of his property in excess of$ 100 million, in the Toronto area, and at the same time, it was the dancing that is created for the new music.

For your kitchen, marble in the indoor swimming pool of the next generation, and the corridors of the five-star hotel in the style of the lobby of the hotel, some of you probably have a few design ideas to incorporate into their own homes. Just in case you missed some of the details, here are the seven things that espiamos the inside of your home, the luxury of the Drake.

Jerseys Kobe Bryant

As any fan of the game, and Drake was left with a broken heart for the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, and his daughter, Gigi, after a fatal crash in a helicopter in January. Drizzy paid homage to the Black Mamba putting on your shirts in no. 24 and no. 8 of the los angeles Lakers at the top of the table. We got to see a little bit of a collection of t-shirts from the Drake, and that includes Darius Miles, in his days on the Clippers and a no. 49 by Michael Jordan in the Nba. The song still has the shirt, rare president Barack Obama used it when I was in high school.

A painting by Andy Warhol

In the same class as the t-shirts of Japan that are in place, and Drake shows off one of the many paintings that decorate the interior of your property. Here, you will find the painting of chairman Mao, 94, of Andy Warhol. The original portrait is a caricature of a general in the communist of the twentieth century, made after a visit to the landmark 1972 to China by president Richard Nixon.

The jacket Raf Simons “Riot Riot Riot Camo Bomber” in 2001

Another attack is starting to Kanye West? Drake, are you ready for the freezing winter in Toronto, while wearing protective gloves, a face mask, a hood, and a super rare jacket, Raf Simons (R/R 2001 Riot Riot Riot Camo Bomber. For context, the down jacket has been sold on Grailed for$ 47.000 in the year 2018. It was a staple item in the wardrobe of Kanye West for 2014-15.

Most of the Kaws

The home of the dragon that is unlike any other. Guests are greeted on both sides by a pair of pictures of the KAWS Companion, it may cost you buyers that are concerned about the$ 100,000 (USD). The issue of the Theo Skudra to give the puppet a effect hot. Look a little closer and you’ll find a stencil, courtesy of Banksy, whom Drake has purchased art in the past.

The contract with Nike

Checks over stripes. Just after two minutes, the camera opens up on to a box of Nike, and it seems to be an agreement ready to be signed, on the table in the dining room of the Drake. It is the song to be suggesting that the new partnership with Nike to get[inthenearfuture?[anofuturopróximo?

Pictures-of-Snoop-Dogg, Nas, & Tupac

In the bright breakfast room of the Drake, surely it will cause all the juices to flow when you look around and see all of the faces, with amazing filling. Drizzy pays tribute to some of the legends with framed photos of a young Snoop Dogg, Nas and Tupac of his day, starring in the movie Juice.

Watson

Can’t you see, Drake was playing the piano in the luxury of a glass of wine and good company while the snow falls in Toronto? The clip shows Drizzy walking down the side of his piano, Bösendorfer, which has a mantle of violet, registered with the skulls designed by Murakami. The Advisor points out that it prints like this “cost thousands” of dollars.