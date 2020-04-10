9 Movies in addition to comic books, you need to watch it

On Saturday, we had a celebration for the birthday of Robert Downey, Jr. Our eternal Tony Stark has completed the age of 55, and since 5 and he is already working! He was part of the cast of the film Hisin the 1970s, which was directed by his father: Robert Downey, Sr.

After that, Downey continued to work and accumulate so many projects up to now. Of course, we are very much aware of all the issues that the actor has faced over the years in the 90’s and early 2000’s. But it’s a whole life, not just for his mistakes, and he’s over it and overcome it.

A large part of her return to stardom, and driven to even greater fame, due to its role as an almost god-chosen by Tony Stark in the The man in the Ironthere, in 2008. Since then, he has focused on working on the extensive planning of the MCU.

Taking part in an incredible 10 movies to get your epic farewell shows in the Upcoming Deadline. The father is in the MCU, he had a parting of the time, and delivering a very good performance. In the meantime, and now that that phase has passed? She still feels a longing for the Tony’s?

If you admire profoundly, not to grieve, for he’s no longer at Marvel Studios. After all, his film has a number of other films that are indispensable for anyone who has fallen in as a result of the charisma that he has. If you’ve never seen it at all, or only a few, this one is for you.

As the The legacy of comic books separated with this list of 9 films we recommend for you to find out more about the career and the versatility of the RDJ. Without further ado, we to the list!

9. Women’s Nota 1000 (1985)

Here is one of the greatest bands of the 80’s! Directed by the iconic John Hughes, this comedy provides a great opportunity to take a closer look at the young man, Robert Downey Jr,; at the age of 20!

In addition to this, it is a good recommendation for fans of the Marvel comics, the comedy oitentistas ferris bueller’s day off, were the major influences on Spider-man: The Return Home. You know what… I also had the presence of Robert!

8. “Chaplin” (1992)

He is just REQUIREDfor both the fans of the actor, and the film in general. Robert has included a performance and impeccable, and fully deserving of the unique Charlie Chaplin. It is a long journey through life, from the good to the bad moments in the life of one of the greatest geniuses of the cinema has ever seen.

The film was Downey’s first of his two academy award nominations! Personally, it was one of those movies that not even I thought twice before buying the DVD, at the peak of the outburst in the first “Iron Man”. As well as the realization of just how great and timeless He is.

7. Killers by Nature (1994)

This is a film that it is unlikely that you’ll find in the lists of recommended movies for Downey, and it’s a shame! After all, it’s one of the film’s most surprising in the career of an actor, and she’s off all by itself. The film has a story, no more no less than Quentin Tarantino’s, though it was directed by Oliver Stone.

It’s a madness: pure, with Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis give life to a couple of psychopaths who carries the film. Downey appears as a reporter for a sensational and wildly insane, that is all the news at the top of the cliffs. It is definitely one of Downey that you are unlikely to see anywhere else.

6. Like the Shots (2005)

One of the major movies in the revival of Downey in the mid-2000s, it was a job on the Shots! This comedy drama brings to chemistry is hilarious between Downey and Val Kilmer. As much as it was in the movie, it was a double Downey and Shane Black!

Years later Downey would ^ A B ” Black for the Marvel universe to take on the job of director of Iron man 3. The rest is history, and it very much should be on the job on the Shots!

5. The Man’s Double (2006)

Shortly before the move to the world of super-heroes in the first “Iron Man”, here’s what Downey had attended a movie and curiouser in the best sense of the word. The Man’s Double is based on a book by the renowned Philip K. Dickthe author of the book that spawned Blade Runner, for example).

That is all it takes for you to understand, this is an intense trip, hallucinogenic. The film was made by using the technique of rotoscope, which is a mixture of excitement in the top of the scene, with real people. In addition to Downey, the film also stars Keanu Reeves.

Therefore, there is a hint also, for the fans and for newcomers who want to know more about the career of Keanu in addition to John Wick! The film was directed by Richard Linklater, director of Boyhood, and the school in the Morning.

4. The Soloist (2009)

Here, we see Downey as a journalist who discovers a homeless, that’s simply a genius of his music. This is a genius, is played by none other than the magnificent, and Jamie Foxx.

3. A woman-Journey (2010)

For a little while before, Robert Downey, Jr. be from time to time continued in the The Avengers. And before long, Todd Phillips, if you pretend it’s a serious director in the The jokerwe’ve had A Delivery from the Trip. Don’t pretend that you forgot about, or that you’ve never seen this besteirol a memorable one.

In addition to having been the hype of the epic, and If you need to have a Case, we had a major achievement in the climbing of the success of Zach Galifianakis. Some of the memorable moments: Downey, drinking the ashes of the father of a friend of a drug trip, to the sound of Pink Floyd.

The film also marked a reunion for Downey and with some great names from the past, such as Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan (kiss and Shoots) and Juliette Lewis (Killers by Nature). In the end, the film ends with a scene of Two and a Half Men, ” proving just how much things have changed in mood and in the world over the last 10 years.

2. Zodiac (2007)

The zodiac is simply a mandatory for you to attend for a number of reasons. Directed by the king to the cult of David Fincher, this is one of the best movies about serial-killers ever made. Showing off a long, tense, and grim, the investigation for the killer of the Zodiac. This is all based on real events.

In addition to being a movie director of the weight and Here, he brings out great performances from other well-known faces from the MCU. This is Mark ruffalo’s hairstyles, and Jake Gyllenhaal! Even the meeting of ruffalo’s hairstyles, and Downey was, as well as the first Avengers! The film is available on Netflix!!!

1. Trovão Tropical (2008)

A year after the Launch, came up with the real year of the face-to-Downey. In 2008, of course, was the debut of him in the MCU (the opening itself to the universe as Tony Stark. A short time later, he starred in a role completely different.

Thunder, Tropical, and brings what might have been the best performance of your life in Downey. Even that is shrouded in a mood to be controversial, Downey breaks as an actor, white, who decides to turn to play a black character.

Kirk Lazarus is a classic, iconic, and surrendered to the Downey his second nomination at the academy awards! Nominated in the category for Best Actor in a Supporting role, and he has the history, the Joker Heath Ledger, it from the fact that he was unbeatable, and totally worth!

Either way, Thunder, Tropical rain, is a landmark in the career of Ben Stiller as a director and as an actor. The cast is stuffed with stars of the comedy makes the film, the real Stars: Ultimate of its genre and era. Not only does he have the best role of Tom Cruise in this century!!!!

Anyway, I had already seen all of the movies on the list? He is running right now to assist you? Comment below, and share the list with all of your friends!!!

YOU SHOULD ALSO READ!

Upcoming Deadline this is the twenty-first film from Marvel Studios, and it’s a great honor Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU! Making it the highest-grossing in the history of the cinema, after months of trepidation that the film would be able to, or exceed, the previous champion. Avatar. Records aside, the movie has ended The Saga of the Endlessand it has, as of the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU, which had been brought with the first The man in the Iron (2008).

The movie had more time, with a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. In the midst of an epic cast, it was marked the last time that we saw it on the screen, and the Six-power pack-original, Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark ruffalo’s hairstyles, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available through Amazon Prime Video.

Read ALL ABOUT the Upcoming Deadline!