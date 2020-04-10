A commercial centre for the 1534 famliasBa of the CAR

Play The Commercial centre of the Village, Nice View

IN A SHOPPING MALL TO 1534 FAMILIES

In the context nôvo, in terms of the Housing Plan as a remedy for social elevation from the level of the life of the committee for the defense of Campinas, sp, are putting into place a system nôvo, in terms of the design of the core, where are located the houses. This is because, according to the modern concept of the genus, the home range is not just the building in which you live and the person. It is also the school where they study for their children, to the point of meeting up with friends, a shopping mall, where the wife does her shopping. It is, in short, is the set of basic factors in the formation of a sense of community. In the neighborhood there is a very good development, and it has three different areas of the natural, as well as the city is expanding, with 534 rooms, at least to 7600 families.

RUNNER-UP: BRAZIL WILL GROW BY 10% PER YEAR

“The government intends, in the first place, to mobilize the brazilian society to achieve economic development as soon as possible, that is to say, the government have it in mind to put in motion an economic system is rational, in such a way that it can achieve growth rates of 10 per cent per year, for a number of years now,” he announced to the prime minister Delfim Neto, and during the conference they gave here today, in the auditorium of the Rural Society, to the role of cattle ranching in the brazilian exports. The minister of Finance has talked to ranchers and farmers, pointing out that he aims to maintain the country’s level of activity is very high, which will result in a the right time, to sustain the brazilian economy is in rapid development, on a permanent basis.

THE ASTRONAUTS OF APOLLO 13 WERE THREATENED BY A ROSÉOLA

The medical decision the final of the three cosmonauts in the Apollo-13 and under threat by the roséola, and that was to go in flight to the moon, on the 11th of April, will be known tomorrow, as reported by the Agency for the Space by north american and NASA. The doctors, the astronauts would prefer to wait for the results of the analysis, which will allow them to prove the extent of the immunity is that of James Lovell, Thomas Mattingly, and Fred Haise. “Be careful to send them out to Space if there was a chance that this journey is declared and during the flight”, said a doctor at NASA, dr. Charles Berry, is responsible for the health of the astronauts in the united states.