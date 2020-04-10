A new adaptation of Agatha Christie-Death on the Nile first premiered in October of

And, finally, the long-2017 Murder on the Orient Expresshe had the date of the premiere is confirmed. Walt Disney set out to Death on the Nile it debuted on the 8th of October.

Michael Green again, as a writer, and Kenneth Branagh returns as the protagonist in the inspector, Hercule Poirot, and chief.

Published in 1937, Death on the Nile it shows Several of a holiday in Egypt, where he is investigating a case of murder that stemmed from a love triangle. The book was adapted for film in 1978. The cast also includes Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright and Armie Hammer.

Currently, the director is Kenneth Branagh want it to work for years to come in the new adaptation of the crime novels of Christie, estrando Hercule Poirot.