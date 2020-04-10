A new film is already in development

With the success of the reboot the Jumanji in the fall of 2017 and following Jumanji: The Next Phase at the beginning of this year, it’s no surprise that a third film is already in the plans of Sony Pictures. That’s what it says on the director’s Jake Kasdanthat led to the two films, and is now working on a new chapter (via MB).

“We were just beginning the conversation, when the scourge of global experience, but we will resume as soon as everything is resolved.it, “ said Kasdan, which is expected to continue to be exciting on its own, “in a way that is comparable to that of the first two films were for me“. According to the director, he is currently in the stage of developing ideas on what should be the new one Jumanji.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Karen Gillan, Black and Kevin Hart to return to another adventure inside the Jumanji in The Next Stage. This time, however, they will have to face the challenges in the new parts of the game, in order to save a member of your group. Jumanji: The Next Phase.