A number of the fiction created by on Instagram: “calling for the Quarantine of”

Video. So, we walked all the back video. Many people have never even tried this device, and now rely on the video to see the members of your family and friends. This is why it is normal for the video to pass through to show up in the fiction that is on the rise these days. This is what happens The calls for a Quarantinesmall episodes (about 5 minutes) that shows a simple situation: two people at large during the quarantine. You can be two lovers, two friends, one a psychologist and the patient. The calls for a Quarantine it is a project of the writers Artur Ribeiro in works like, Philip, Man, Fonseca, Luís Filipe Borges, Nuno, Carlos, and James R. Santos, with the collaboration of actors like Paula Lobo Antunes and Jorge Corrula, John Catarré, Manuela Couto and Teresa Tavares, among others. Each and every one in the house, but connected by a video chat and Instagram.

It is true that, now, do not spend a lot of time on public transport, we don’t need to for long walks, but at home, the audio books can be a good choice. This series has audio books for children and young people, and to all the people, and, in fact, in many languages such as English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, etc.) are available, free of charge. Winnie-the-Poohby A. A. Milne, the In Alice in Wonderland.by Lewis Carroll, read by Scarlett Johansson), passing through the Jane Eyrefrom Charlotte Bronte, or Changeof this is due to the. Over the course of nine and a half hours, you can, for example, to listen to the whole of the

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

J. K. Rowling-narrated by Stephen Fry.

In the spring, seen by David Hockney

The british artist David Hockney, has been quarantined in his home in Normandy with his dog Ruby, and two of his assistants for a long time, JP and John. Every day, you go to the garden and to draw on the iPad. He started by designing all the trees in the winter, but in the meantime, it started in the spring, and the landscape had been changed. The painter, the 83-year-old can’t get enough of looking at and representing nature. This week, the artist showed some of these works are a witness, other than the march, in the year 2020. “The only real things in life are food and love, in that order, as well as our dog, Ruby. I think about it, really. And it is the source of the art of love,” he said. “I love you to life.”

In the garden of the painter in Normandy © All rights reserved/ by David Hockney

