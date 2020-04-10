A scene dropped from Black Widow in Avengers: Ultimatum

In a video posted on social networks showing an alternate ending to the Black Widow in the Upcoming Deadline. In the excerpt, the character of the Scarlett Johansson even if you must sacrifice to Fight to get the Jewel of the Soul. The difference here is that it is a hit for a few rounds, and see who Claims you are going to get when you make the final decision. Check it out:

Upcoming Deadline it is available in video. Phase 4 of the MCU that will begin with official The Black Widowthat was provided for the April 30, but had his debut delayed because of the coronavirus. It remains to be seen whether this will affect the production in any way.