Adventure, land of harley quinn, a villain in the DC area, comes to an on – demand 05/04/2020 – Illustrated

The multi-coronavirus has shortened the window for the view of the patrons. For this reason, it is already available on the platforms the first feature film directed by harley quinn, from DC Comics, a little more than a month after the premiere in cinemas in brazil. In the “Birds-of-Prey – harley quinn, and their Emancipation “Fantabulosa”, Margot Robbie repeats in the paper you saw it in the “Squad Suicide”, with Ewan McGregor as his partner.

Now, Sky, Play, and Live in-Play, of which R$ 18,90 (rent) / Apple + TV, for R$ 18,90 (rental) or R$ 59,90 in order to / to Google and YouTube, of which R$ 19,90 (rental) or R$ 59,90 in order to – 16 years old

The Magicians

The premiere of the fifth and final season of this series, which is sort of a “Harry Potter” for adults, is a young man who is studying to be a magician in the circus, she is in danger when she discovers that her powers are real.

SyFy, 20: 30, 16 years ago

America The Wild

The channel is celebrating its first year on the air with you this documentary series of five episodes, which record the natural beauties of Latin America. In their first game on the banks of the Orinoco river in Venezuela.

The Smithsonian Channel, 22h, 10-year

Chappie

Chappie is a robot with emotions, which was created to patrol the streets of cape town, South Africa. Things get complicated when he is robbed by a group of bandits. The direction of Neill Blomkamp (“District 9”) and Dev Patel and Hugh Jackman.

The globe 23h24, a 16 year old

Roswell, New Mexico

Based on the book series “Roswell High, Melinda Metz, the series combines romance, science fiction, set against the backdrop of a city where, supposedly, living beings, and much more. The channel shows, in a marathon of all 13 episodes of the first season.

Warner, 11: 30 am, 12 years old

The Trilogy ‘The Godfather’

The channel shows, in a sequence of three long, which make up the saga of the mafia family Corleone, directed by Francis Ford Coppola. The first two are both winners of the academy award for best picture, are shown, respectively, at 15 and -18: 15. The third one starts at 22h.

Upstairs-from 15 to 14 years old

Butch Cassidy

In the first film, which starred Paul Newman and Robert Redford (the second one was a “Strike Master”), tells the story of two outlaws who flee to Bolivia. Winner of four academy awards, including best song for “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head”.

Telecine Cult, 22h, 12 years old