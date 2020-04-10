Angelina Jolie wrote an editorial about the increase of child abuse in the midst of a pandemic of a coronavirus – Monetary

+



The american actress Angelina Jolie (Picture: Getty Images)

As long as the world is adapting to the new reality in the midst of a pandemic of a coronavirus, Angelina Jolie has decided to give its support to the children. In an editorial for the Teamthe actress and the 44-year-old wrote about the safety of the children during the crisis in the health care system in the world. Even though the children are not as susceptible to viruses, on the other, Jolie writes that they are “particularly vulnerable to many of the secondary impacts of the pandemic on society.”

Pax Thien, Shiloh Nouvel, Vivienne Marcheline, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley, and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt at the premiere of Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil (2019) (Photo: Getty Images)

The main vulnerability that Jolie’s focus is on the abuse, which she says is more likely to occur during this period of time, because the children need to cut off the hand of a parent or guardian. “To isolate the victim from family and friends, it is a well known tactic of control on the part of the perpetrator, which means that the social distancing necessary to stop the COVID-19 is one in which you inadvertently will drive an increase of direct trauma, and the suffering of the most vulnerable children,” wrote the actress. “There are already reports of an increase in domestic violence around the world, including violent murders,” he said.

In another aspect of this isolation is that the children have been deleted from their friends, from their studies and regular in their freedom of movement. “It comes at a time when children are deprived of the very support network that helps them to deal with: their friends and teachers with the confidence to sport activities after school and visits to the home of a parent or loved one that you offers you an escape from your environment for abuse,” said Jolie.

The hollywood actress Angelina Jolie with their six children, and the friends of the children (Picture: Getty Images)

The actress says that, for many children, schools serve as a “one chance to save your life, as well as a shield which protects – or, at least, a temporary suspension of violence, exploitation, and other circumstances, including sexual exploitation, forced marriage and child labour, and domestic violence. “It’s not just the fact that the children have lost their support networks,” she added. “The isolation also means less eyes on the grown-ups in them and their situation,” he said.

The hollywood actress Angelina Jolie with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt (Photo: Getty Images)

Although it is suggested that for people to stay physically isolated for that period of time, the mother of six children, urging people to “call your family and friends, especially where we have a concern that someone is to be vulnerable”. In addition to connecting to people, Jolie suggests that eaprender more about the warning signs of abuse, and to support the local domestic violence and you read the guides that are provided by the Global Partnership to End Violence against Children and young people’ and to get in touch with a Network of Support for Children with additional help and advice.

