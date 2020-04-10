Apple donates$ 10 million to combat the coronavirus after a request by Lady Gaga

Play/NBC Lady Gaga has asked for a donation to the Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, and against the coronavirus



The chief executive officer of Apple, Tim Cook, announced on Monday (6) where the company is going to donate a$ 10-million to fighting the coronavirus. The information was disclosed by the executive in a conversation with Lady Gaga on “The Tonight Show” hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

In that conversation, Cook said it’s guaranteed that you will donate money to the project, One World: Together, At Home, and the one that was announced yesterday, and it’s going to promote the shows of your own, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Elton John and other artists.

Check out the video below, in English.

In addition to the donation terms with the CEO of Apple, now Lady Gaga has also managed to rake in$ 35 million to combat the coronavirus, in partnership with the foundation of a Global Citizen. The money will be handed over to the World Health Organization (WHO).