‘Birds of Prey’: a sequence he would use the romance of harley quinn and Poison Ivy – 06/04/2020

Cathy Yan, director of the “Birds of Prey” has a very clear idea of what you’d like to explore, in a sequence from a film of anti-heroes. In a recent interview with The Wrap, the filmmaker has said that an affair between harley quinn (Margot Robbie), and Poison Ivy would be the one to focus on.

“I’d love to see Poison Ivy [no filme]and certainly, I would love to explore the relationship of it with the harley quinn,” she said.

Poison ivy and harley quinn kiss in the comics Image: Reproduction

To own Know already said about the possibility of carrying on the partnership in between the two, which in the comics is transformed into a full-length novel, to the film industry. “I’m trying to get to Poison Ivy in the film the beginning of time”, joked about it in a recent interview with /Film.

“There are two versions of the relationship between them. In some of the comics, it’s a friend, and the other is a full-length novel. I would love to explore either one of two things. I love the relationship between them in a Sort of,” he said to the star.

Meanwhile, the Hand, and said to the fans not to lose hope in the wake of “Birds of Prey”, in spite of the disappointing results in the long at the box office. “I don’t think that people are tired of harley quinn. Margot and I, we’re not ready to write it off,” he said.

The partnership between the two villains was popularized in the animated tv series of “Batman” in the late 1990s, where harley quinn and poison Ivy have formed a duo a la “Thelma & Louise” for a few episodes. Only in 2015 is the relationship between the two has been confirmed to be romantic in the manga.

The second season of the “Harley Quinn” series of animated harley quinn, to stream the DC Universe, exploring more of this romance. In the opening scene of “the Birds-of-Prey,” the bisexuality of the main character is confirmed when a woman has appears to be one of his ex-girlfriends.