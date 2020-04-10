Blink-182 releases the music video on the quarantine and with the participation of the fans, the Machine-Gun-Kelly-and-Bella Thorne – Monetary

+



As a part of the world, he remains in isolation due to a pandemic of a coronavirus, but this did not stop the Blink-182 to release a music video for the track ‘Happy Days’, with the participation of the members of the band and the fans in the host state. The video starts out with clips of fans, washing their hands and wearing face masks.

“Hey, kid, don’t give up on your dream, even I know that made you feel locked up in the cold, it looks like he’s lost and alone,” cantaa of the tape, while the video shows a teenage girl with a packet of tissue paper. The first single from the latest album, ‘NINE’, it shows all the videos of her fans playing the instrument, making snacks, and dancing to the music.

The members of the band, Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Matt Skiba, will also participate, showcasing their own routines, and the insulation in your home. During the chorus of the hymn that describes the desire to feel ‘happy days’, appear in the clips of health care professionals, and other fans dancing and smiling. ‘MOM IM FAMOUS’, said one fan excited, after seeing the last video of the band.

Amongst the anonymous faces, a few celebrities also took part in the filming, including Machine Gun Kelly, Jackass, Steve-O, and Bella Thorne. “Thank you to all those who helped in the making of this video. You will stay in the house. Rest assured, it legendou a post on her Instagram.

The members of Blink-182 during the event in 2011 (Photo: Getty Images)

