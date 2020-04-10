Bob Dylan comes in at the top of the Billboard chart for the first time in his career and Group in Solaris

“Murder Most Foul”, about the assassination of JFK, has been downloaded 10 billion times

For the first time in his career, Bob Dylan reached # 1 in the Billboard chart, with the newly-released “Murder Most Foul”. The first new song from the artist at 8 years old, on the track, on the assassination of John f. Kennedy had 10k downloads in a week (via Vulture), and made it to the top of the halt of digital sales of songs on rock band.

Other songs written by Dylan that were once on the top of the charts in north america: “Blowin’ in the Wind” sung by Peter, Paul and Mary in 1963, and the “Rm. Tambourine Man” the Byrds, in 1965. This is the first time that he has reached the 1st place in solo. “Like a Rolling Stone”, “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” and “Things Have Changed” we have reached a maximum in the second position.

At the age of 78 years, ten Grammy awards, an academy award and a Nobel prize for Literature in the curriculum, People are now join in with Vanilla Ice, Sir Mix-a-Lot and some other artists that emplacaram a hit in the top of the Billboard charts – still a long way off from Mariah Carey, which collects 19 tracks in the 1st place.

The last album of previously unreleased Bob Dylan’s Tempest, in 2012. Since then, the singer has released Shadows in the Night, the Fallen Angels, and Triplicate discs, with covers by Frank Sinatra, and popular music in the united states.

