Bruno & Marrone, and Pericles: check out our lives on Thursday,

Schedule

On Friday (the 10th), Mark & vegas mode will shake up the hearts of the fans. The duo promises the release of a new EP at the beginning of the evening, and the broadcast of the concert will be held starting from the 20, also in the channel of the duo on Youtube.

On Saturday (the 11th), the singer Solange de Almeida & Márcia Felipe do the warm-up from 16 hours. Then, starting from the 17 h, has modão sertanejo pair Jads & Jadson. Closing out the night, the singer Gusttavo Lima prepares at the most for a broadcast, which started at the 20.

In the course of the Pagoda, also promises to remember the songs of old, and spread it to the internet, with all the songs on the recently released live, which takes place on Sunday (12) of the Passover, and from the 16. At 18 o’clock, the show is a dual-Zé Neto & Cristiano.

Closing in on the end of the week, from the 20, the singer Michel Teló in the transmission of a Youtube video, it also has a lot of good music, they also encourage donations to purchase food baskets that will be distributed to low-income families, affected by the financial crisis. Cantor Wesley Safadão today announced a live, different. It will make the recording of the DVD WAS in the house 2 on April 18th. Check out the schedule:

Thursday – 09/4

19 – Peter, Paul, and Alex
Where: On Youtube

20 – Pericles
Where: On Youtube

20 – Pedro Sampaio
Where: On Youtube

20 – Jonah Stretched out
Where: On Youtube

21 – Bruno & Marrone
Where: On Youtube

19 – DJ Rennan da Penha
Where: On Youtube

20 – Mark & vegas mode
Where: On Youtube

20 – SI
Where: On Youtube

16 – Matheus & Kauan
Where: On Youtube

17 – Dennis DJ
Where: On Youtube

17 – Rai Skirt, and Safari are Proud to
Where: On Youtube

17 – Jads & Jadson
Where: On Youtube

20 – 50 Shades of Black, Samba, and brazilian music directly to the Place in the Pub)
Location: Instagram

20 – Gusttavo Lima –
Where: On Youtube

Sunday, 12/4

14 – Andrea Bocelli
Where: On Youtube

15 – the Festival, I Have a Hunger for Music, with a P, Bhaskar, Julian B, Jorge e Mateus, Compassion, and Pedro Sampaio, and more
Where: On Youtube

16 – Turma do Pagode
Where: On Youtube

18 – Zé Neto & Cristiano
Where: On Youtube

20 – Michel Teló
Where: the Youtube and Instagram

Thursday – 16/04

20h30min – Cesar Menotti & Fabiano
Where: On Youtube

19 – Work-Show-Live – festival-with Linda Thomas, Maiara, and Lucas, Léo Santana, Dilsinho, not being able to Stay and Maurilio, and Diego and-Victor Hugo, Paul and Nathan, and John’s Grandson, and which Was
Where: on Instagram, of each and every one of the performers.

20 – Felipe Araujo
Where: On Youtube

17 – Fernando & Sorocaba
Where: On Youtube

20 – Wesley Safadão
Where: On Youtube

One World: Together At Home
The Festival with the show of Lady Gaga’s performances from Paul McCartney, Elton John , Billie Eilish, and Finneas, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Chris Martin (vocalist of Coldplay), Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Keith Urban, Alanis Morissette, Lang Lang, and Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong (lead Singer of Green Day), Burna Boy, and Maluma
Where: Facebook, Instagram, and digital platforms. Information that can be confirmed on the website of the NGO

18 – Henrique & Juliano
Where: On Youtube

On Monday 20/04

21 – João Bosco & Vinicius de moraes
Where: On Youtube

Tuesday 21/4

19 – Dilsinho
Where: On Youtube

Friday 24/04

21 – Simone & I
Where: On Youtube

On Saturday, 25/04

17 – Hugo, & William
Where: On Youtube

20 – Gustavo Miyon
Where: On Youtube

Sunday 26/04

18 – Luan Santana
Where: On Youtube



