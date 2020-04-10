Bruno & Marrone, and Pericles: check out our lives on Thursday,

Israel Novais – 19 hours
Schedule
On Friday (the 10th), Mark & vegas mode will shake up the hearts of the fans. The duo promises the release of a new EP at the beginning of the evening, and the broadcast of the concert will be held starting from the 20, also in the channel of the duo on Youtube.
On Saturday (the 11th), the singer Solange de Almeida & Márcia Felipe do the warm-up from 16 hours. Then, starting from the 17 h, has modão sertanejo pair Jads & Jadson. Closing out the night, the singer Gusttavo Lima prepares at the most for a broadcast, which started at the 20.
In the course of the Pagoda, also promises to remember the songs of old, and spread it to the internet, with all the songs on the recently released live, which takes place on Sunday (12) of the Passover, and from the 16. At 18 o’clock, the show is a dual-Zé Neto & Cristiano.
Closing in on the end of the week, from the 20, the singer Michel Teló in the transmission of a Youtube video, it also has a lot of good music, they also encourage donations to purchase food baskets that will be distributed to low-income families, affected by the financial crisis. Cantor Wesley Safadão today announced a live, different. It will make the recording of the DVD WAS in the house 2 on April 18th. Check out the schedule:
Thursday – 09/4
19 – Peter, Paul, and Alex
Where: On Youtube
20 – Pericles
Where: On Youtube
20 – Pedro Sampaio
Where: On Youtube
20 – Jonah Stretched out
Where: On Youtube
21 – Bruno & Marrone
Where: On Youtube
19 – DJ Rennan da Penha
Where: On Youtube
20 – Mark & vegas mode
Where: On Youtube
20 – SI
Where: On Youtube
16 – Matheus & Kauan
Where: On Youtube
17 – Dennis DJ
Where: On Youtube
17 – Rai Skirt, and Safari are Proud to
Where: On Youtube
17 – Jads & Jadson
Where: On Youtube
20 – 50 Shades of Black, Samba, and brazilian music directly to the Place in the Pub)
Location: Instagram
20 – Gusttavo Lima –
Where: On Youtube
Sunday, 12/4
14 – Andrea Bocelli
Where: On Youtube
15 – the Festival, I Have a Hunger for Music, with a P, Bhaskar, Julian B, Jorge e Mateus, Compassion, and Pedro Sampaio, and more
Where: On Youtube
16 – Turma do Pagode
Where: On Youtube
18 – Zé Neto & Cristiano
Where: On Youtube
20 – Michel Teló
Where: the Youtube and Instagram
Thursday – 16/04
20h30min – Cesar Menotti & Fabiano
Where: On Youtube
19 – Work-Show-Live – festival-with Linda Thomas, Maiara, and Lucas, Léo Santana, Dilsinho, not being able to Stay and Maurilio, and Diego and-Victor Hugo, Paul and Nathan, and John’s Grandson, and which Was
Where: on Instagram, of each and every one of the performers.
20 – Felipe Araujo
Where: On Youtube
17 – Fernando & Sorocaba
Where: On Youtube
20 – Wesley Safadão
Where: On Youtube
One World: Together At Home
The Festival with the show of Lady Gaga’s performances from Paul McCartney, Elton John , Billie Eilish, and Finneas, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Chris Martin (vocalist of Coldplay), Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Keith Urban, Alanis Morissette, Lang Lang, and Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong (lead Singer of Green Day), Burna Boy, and Maluma
Where: Facebook, Instagram, and digital platforms. Information that can be confirmed on the website of the NGO
18 – Henrique & Juliano
Where: On Youtube
On Monday 20/04
21 – João Bosco & Vinicius de moraes
Where: On Youtube
Tuesday 21/4
19 – Dilsinho
Where: On Youtube
Friday 24/04
21 – Simone & I
Where: On Youtube
On Saturday, 25/04
17 – Hugo, & William
Where: On Youtube
20 – Gustavo Miyon
Where: On Youtube
Sunday 26/04
18 – Luan Santana
Where: On Youtube