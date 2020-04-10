Bruno & Marrone, and Pericles: check out our lives on Thursday,

Israel Novais – 19 hours

Peter, Paul, and Alex – 19 hours

Pericles – 20 hours

Pedro Sampaio – 20 hours

Bruno e Marrone – 21-hours

Schedule

On Friday (the 10th), Mark & vegas mode will shake up the hearts of the fans. The duo promises the release of a new EP at the beginning of the evening, and the broadcast of the concert will be held starting from the 20, also in the channel of the duo on Youtube.

On Saturday (the 11th), the singer Solange de Almeida & Márcia Felipe do the warm-up from 16 hours. Then, starting from the 17 h, has modão sertanejo pair Jads & Jadson. Closing out the night, the singer Gusttavo Lima prepares at the most for a broadcast, which started at the 20.

In the course of the Pagoda, also promises to remember the songs of old, and spread it to the internet, with all the songs on the recently released live, which takes place on Sunday (12) of the Passover, and from the 16. At 18 o’clock, the show is a dual-Zé Neto & Cristiano.

Closing in on the end of the week, from the 20, the singer Michel Teló in the transmission of a Youtube video, it also has a lot of good music, they also encourage donations to purchase food baskets that will be distributed to low-income families, affected by the financial crisis. Cantor Wesley Safadão today announced a live, different. It will make the recording of the DVD WAS in the house 2 on April 18th. Check out the schedule:

Thursday – 09/4

19 – Peter, Paul, and Alex

Where: On Youtube

20 – Pericles

Where: On Youtube

20 – Pedro Sampaio

Where: On Youtube

20 – Jonah Stretched out

Where: On Youtube

21 – Bruno & Marrone

Where: On Youtube

19 – DJ Rennan da Penha

Where: On Youtube

20 – Mark & vegas mode

Where: On Youtube

20 – SI

Where: On Youtube

16 – Matheus & Kauan

Where: On Youtube

17 – Dennis DJ

Where: On Youtube

17 – Rai Skirt, and Safari are Proud to

Where: On Youtube

17 – Jads & Jadson

Where: On Youtube

20 – 50 Shades of Black, Samba, and brazilian music directly to the Place in the Pub)

Location: Instagram

20 – Gusttavo Lima –

Where: On Youtube

Sunday, 12/4

14 – Andrea Bocelli

Where: On Youtube

15 – the Festival, I Have a Hunger for Music, with a P, Bhaskar, Julian B, Jorge e Mateus, Compassion, and Pedro Sampaio, and more

Where: On Youtube

16 – Turma do Pagode

Where: On Youtube

18 – Zé Neto & Cristiano

Where: On Youtube

20 – Michel Teló

Where: the Youtube and Instagram

Thursday – 16/04

20h30min – Cesar Menotti & Fabiano

Where: On Youtube

19 – Work-Show-Live – festival-with Linda Thomas, Maiara, and Lucas, Léo Santana, Dilsinho, not being able to Stay and Maurilio, and Diego and-Victor Hugo, Paul and Nathan, and John’s Grandson, and which Was

Where: on Instagram, of each and every one of the performers.

20 – Felipe Araujo

Where: On Youtube

17 – Fernando & Sorocaba

Where: On Youtube

20 – Wesley Safadão

Where: On Youtube

One World: Together At Home

The Festival with the show of Lady Gaga’s performances from Paul McCartney, Elton John , Billie Eilish, and Finneas, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Chris Martin (vocalist of Coldplay), Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Keith Urban, Alanis Morissette, Lang Lang, and Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong (lead Singer of Green Day), Burna Boy, and Maluma

Where: Facebook, Instagram, and digital platforms. Information that can be confirmed on the website of the NGO

18 – Henrique & Juliano

Where: On Youtube

On Monday 20/04

21 – João Bosco & Vinicius de moraes

Where: On Youtube

Tuesday 21/4

19 – Dilsinho

Where: On Youtube

Friday 24/04

21 – Simone & I

Where: On Youtube

On Saturday, 25/04

17 – Hugo, & William

Where: On Youtube

20 – Gustavo Miyon

Where: On Youtube

Sunday 26/04