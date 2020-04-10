Check out all of the movies that are going on today, THURSDAY (09/04) video: a Session in the Afternoon and the Owl

All of the movies that are going to go in the Session, in the Afternoon, and the Owl, today, THURSDAY (09/04) and in the week of March 28 to April 03, 2020 *take a look at the links). .

THURSDAY, 09/04/2020

In the Afternoon session

The Phenomenon of the Wild

Original title: The Games of the Wild

Country of Origin: Brazil

Year of Manufacture: 2016

Director: Halder Gomes;

Starring: Hawk; Edmilson Filho; Bruna Hamu; Igor Jansen; Dede, Santana;

Mark, Take A Look At;

Category: Comedy The fighters of the anything goes challenge, the tough ones in the interior of Ceará, as they go

because of difficulties due to the lack of professional fights.

Owl-I

Once upon a Time in Mexico

Original title: Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Country of Origin: U.s.

Year of Manufacture: 2003

Director: Robert Rodriguez.

Cast: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Johnny Depp, Eva Mendes, Willem

Dafoe, Michey Rourke

Category: Action Mariachi is one of justice, in pursuit of the leader of the cartel, that plans to overthrow the current president of Mexico.

