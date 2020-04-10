Check out all of the movies that are going on today, THURSDAY (09/04) video: a Session in the Afternoon and the Owl

All of the movies that are going to go in the Session, in the Afternoon, and the Owl, today, THURSDAY (09/04) and in the week of March 28 to April 03, 2020 *take a look at the links). .
Movies
THURSDAY, 09/04/2020
In the Afternoon session
The Phenomenon of the Wild
Original title: The Games of the Wild
Country of Origin: Brazil
Year of Manufacture: 2016
Director: Halder Gomes;
Starring: Hawk; Edmilson Filho; Bruna Hamu; Igor Jansen; Dede, Santana;
Mark, Take A Look At;
Category: Comedy
The fighters of the anything goes challenge, the tough ones in the interior of Ceará, as they go
because of difficulties due to the lack of professional fights.
Owl-I
Once upon a Time in Mexico
Original title: Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Country of Origin: U.s.
Year of Manufacture: 2003
Director: Robert Rodriguez.
Cast: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Johnny Depp, Eva Mendes, Willem
Dafoe, Michey Rourke
Category: Action
Mariachi is one of justice, in pursuit of the leader of the cartel, that plans to overthrow the current president of Mexico.