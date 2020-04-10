Check out all the classic literature in digital versions

The the writer Italo Calvino once said that “a classic is a book that has never finished saying what he had to say. In the book, Why Read the Classics, he says on the subject, and talks about his favorite authors. The project is one of many publications in the genre that are already available in e-book readers, making it easier to read for those who are in the house, and you want to enrich the days of the years.

To return to the readings of old ones you can come up with new interpretations. In a digital format, the book brings together all the advantages of the convenience of not having to go out of the house for the purchase and a lot of them cheaply or even downloaded for free. The great works that have won in the re-collections from the public domain and are readily available in libraries and online. To help you build your virtual shelf, we have selected some of the classic books that deserve to be read, or relidos on cell phones, on portable players or on your computer.

Sagarana

The book marked the beginning of a career, the literature of João Guimarães Rosa, and this is one of the greatest classics in the literature of the 20th century. Collects nine stories which have become immortal. From there, in the wild, and while they attend to the publications of the author.

The Metaformose

The movement is also present in the work of Franz Kafka. The character transforms into an insect that has an account for natural. In the novel, it will demonstrate to other changes in the life of a man, such as his adaptation to his new life as a family.

The Foreign Legion

The collection includes 13 short stories by Clarice Lispector. Also, perfect for the first time, as the stories go, by the human relationships and your day-to-day loneliness, old age, friendship, fellowship, and relationship with the family.

The Book of Embraces

The feelings and afetividades of the people who live in Latin America, the focus is on the book of Eduardo Galeano. In poetic language, the author brings together the stories he was collecting on a trip, or looking for some intimacy. The proof that the memory is built from small moments to be lived.

The Fine Art Of

Rubem Fonseca is a whodunit, with a murder to deal with the sexuality, with the underworld of crime, and the musings of the elite of the society. More of a work of art in which he portrays the violence in the city.

Crime and Punishment

The book of the late 19th century, which was written by Dostoevsky, is one of the classics of the suspenses of psychological issues in every corner of the globe, and also in a digital format. The narrative of the crime and the memory of which haunt the murderer and goes to seek forgiveness of sins and the peace of mind.

In Search of Lost Time.

In the novel of Marcel Proust, which is distributed in seven volumes, and is one of the main books of the universal literature. War and art are mixed into the narrative. There are translations that have been made by other names such as Manuel Bandeira, Mário Quintana, Carlos Drummond de Andrade and Mario Sergio Conti.

The Gift About Being Thick-Headed

The classic novel of Machado de Assis, that is also available as an e-book. The criticisms of society from the author, if they make it current, in addition to the questions about jealousy and betrayal. Read the help on the reflection of the one who is in search of a new direction for your life.

War and Peace

Lev Tolstoy’s account of the history of Russia in the 19th century, more than a thousand pages long. It also reports on the details of the feasts in the great halls of the aristocracy and the intrigues of love. Strolling by the genre of fiction. There are versions of short.

The Count of Monte Cristo

Alexandre Dumas deals with themes such as love, friendship, freedom, betrayal, and revenge in this classic novel. The plot is based on the life of a shoemaker, Pierre Picaud, who is arrested after being betrayed by a friend.

The Little Prince

The classic by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, is one of the books with the highest number of translations in the world, and it also has a digital version. The adventures are narrated by the main character want to reflect on the value that should be given to the little things.

Alice’s adventures in Wonderland.

The main work of childhood with Lewis Carroll continues to be popular, and it is one of the most widely read also by adults. Adventure, and a lot of imagination, hope in the reader, both the beginner and the one everyone will be familiar with the novel, you can embark on your journey to be fantastic and fun.

Twenty Thousand Leagues Under The Sea

The highlight of the works of Jules Verne, the book takes us on an expedition to a mysterious monster, which terrorizes the seas, and the crew of the ship. The imagination of the author, in her science fiction mixes technology with concern for wildlife and the geography of the sea.