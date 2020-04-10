Chris Hemsworth bemoans the death of Andrew Jack

Chris Hemsworth, wrote a moving tribute to his late ‘and’ dear friend’, the star of the Star Wars universe, He’s Jack. The actor, 76 years of age, who played a major Caluan Ematt, in a number of films in the Star Wars universe, morrey total elbow on Tuesday (may 31) in a hospital, in Surrey, in the Uk, due to complications after contracting coronavirus.

Hemsworth has worked with Andrew on a number of films, including Men In Black: the International’, ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ in 2012, and a number of films in the Universe of Film from the Marvel universe.

The effects of coronavirus on the world-famous

He wrote on Instagram next to a photo of Andrew’s is: “I have lost a dear friend this week, for the Coronavíus. Andrew, without a soul, a wonderful, kind, and beautiful, and you and I, and many others we will miss him a lot. I have worked in several films with him over the course of the year, and he was the best coach, dialect / voice, in-game, and he was more than instrumental in helping me shape as an actor. My love and support and spread of his family, and for anyone who is struggling during this period of time. Sending out to the world with love and compassion. Peace. then, ” said the actor.

Unfortunately, He was separated from his wife and She Him, in her latter days, while she was in quarantine in Australia.

Her agent, Jill McCullough said in a statement: “Andrew was living in one of the boxes, floating the oldest of London’s riverside landmarks, and he is fiercely independent but deeply in love with his wife, also a coach of the dialect; Her daughter Rogers. Sadly, she is locked up in quarantine in Australia, who had recently arrived from New Zealand in the last few weeks. She couldn’t see him or talk to him at the end of his life, and there is a chance that the funeral will not be carried out,” he lamented.

The App for free from the quarantine

Chris Hemsworth is offering free training to its app, a fitness Centre, while the facilities are closed to the world for the cause of the pandemic of the coronavirus. The Hollywood actor, 36 years old, he announced that all members will have access to free of charge your application with the health, fitness and well-being for the next six weeks, including training in-house, healthy recipes using ingredients that are easy, direct, and previews of the rest.

“There’s a lot of fear, anxiety and uncertainty in the world at that time. You are likely to be trapped in the house, so I want to give everyone full access is free of charge for my app in the next six weeks,” he warned.

“This app has been built to give people an opportunity to gain access to a team of which I have for years, in order to have a profound positive impact in your life. At this point, where you have so much uncertainty in his mind, I think that, more than ever, we need to focus on what I believe to be the three pillars to living a healthy and happy one: movement, nutrition, mind and fitness.

The Centre offers to its subscribers to schemes that are customized to help them meet their goals in fitness, with more than 1,000 exercises and more than 500 recipes. Members will also have access to your own private mode on Facebook, which provides a space for users to share their experiences and celebrate their achievements.