Chris Hemsworth teaches kids how to deal with anxiety

The actor Chris Hemsworth has decided to share with the public the tools it has created to deal with the anxiety and distress of his children during the years. When we are faced with the problems of the concentration of the children while going to school at home, he felt the need to find methods to soothe them.

When you realize that the exercises that you experienced, and have had the results he came up with the idea of sharing them with the public in the free classes, which begin on Sunday.

Such as Chris Hemsworth has revealed on his social networks, and the lectures will be made available at the application Centre, which was established by the actor at the start of 2019 at the latest, with the aim of helping to improve the health and well-being of their followers.

It is worth noting that in australia, 36-year-old, he is the father of the of India, of the seven, and twins Sasha and Tristan, one of the dragons.

See Also: Antonio Fagundes, says that, ‘ Regina Duarte ‘you’re burning’